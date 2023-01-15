New Last Generation blitz. Smeared “Il Dito” by Cattelan

As reported by ANSA, this morning some young activists of the ‘Last Generation’ smeared Love, the sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan commonly known as ‘Il Dito’ which depicts a raised middle finger located in front of the Stock Exchange building in Piazza Affari in Milan .

Three of them were taken to the police station. This was reported by the State Police, who intervened on the spot, and who are now coordinating the measures to be taken with the judicial authority.

