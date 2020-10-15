Land Rover Defender will probably be the most famous car in the world. In fact, it is a vehicle that made the word SUV forever popular.

Land Rover made the defender for many years but now it has been discontinued and launched a new version of the new Land Rover Defender in the market.

It is a 4×4 SUV with a strong emphasis on luxury but most importantly, this vehicle can be taken anywhere. Yes, a quality for which Defender is known. In India, Land Rover has launched it with five door versions while three door versions are coming later. We have tried to find out whether the defender is relevant even today.

The old Defender off-roader was more, with less attention to comfort and modern features, but the new Defender is a luxury SUV that can also be considered an off-roader. Overall, it looks like the old Defender but in many cases it is also new.

Underneath the new defender is an aluminum monocoque construction which makes it lighter and makes it much more efficient. Now most hardcore SUVs are like a ladder frame like a Fortuner but the Defnder has been made in such a way that it is three times more rigid than the ladder frame.

In this, you get a 10 inch screen and 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and latest infotainment system as well as head up display, connected car technology, powered seat, meridian audio system etc. It also has a rear view mirror which shows the camera view of the back. However, its interior is not as grand as some Range Rangers or luxury SUVs.

It has a 2.0 four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 300 Bhp and 400 Nm with 8-speed automatic. It does not have a diesel engine but it is expected that it will come soon.

If you compare the defender with the Jeep Wrangler at a price of 79.9 lakhs, it looks somewhat expensive but it has more capabilities on paper. Overall, the defender gives both strength and luxury.

