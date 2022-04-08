Lancia looks to the future with optimism. The brand aims to write a new page in its history under the aegis of the Stellantis group, establishing itself as a premium brand alongside Alfa Romeo and DS but above all by expanding its range and returning to the European market. To do this, we will once again focus on Lancia Ypsilon, the stainless steel best seller of the Turin car manufacturer that has been able to keep alive the hopes of relaunching the Italian reality on its own. Now a step-by-step relaunch is expected for the brand, with CEO Luca Napolitano confirming some information on the new generation of Ypsilon.

Starting from the fact that it will once again be a central model for the brand, with the new Lancia compact that will be born as a five-door car, with slightly larger dimensions than the current size. Indeed, it is possible that thehe new generation of Lancia Ypsilon reaches almost 4 meters, with a distinctive design that should largely deviate from the model as we know it today. The platform will also be different, with the Italian brand that will use the CMP, the same shared architecture within the now former PSA group and the basis for several other models of Opel, Peugeot and DS itself. The idea of ​​the Lancia designers will be geared to a wider audience, giving the new generation a sporty and more marked style that can marry better with the European clientele. The new Ypsilon will also be one of the first cars of the Italian brand to be fully electric.

However, it is not certain that the full electric version will arrive already at the time of launch but it is assumed that at first the current engines will be confirmed, with a hybrid and an endothermic option, thus still offering a more traditional alternative to the future Aurelia. and the Delta that will be launched only as EVs. From 2028, however, the Lancia Ypsilon will also be available in the battery-only variant. It is possible that already by the end of 2022 we can have some official images of this new model.