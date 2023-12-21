Piece by piece the new Lancia Ypsilon starts to take shape. In view of the official debut of the car, scheduled for February next year in Milan, the Italian brand has decided to reveal through images a series of details that we will find on the production version of its new city car. After announcing the debut of the Cassina limited edition and after giving the opportunity to take a first look at the front, Lancia has now released a third official image of the new model, accompanying it with a password: ROOM.

The SALA infotainment

Or rather “SALA”, acronym for Sound Air Light Augmentation: this is the name that Lancia has chosen for the infotainment of its future Lancia cars, including the Ypsilon, with the declared aim of simplifying the digital experience on board the car. How? Working first and foremost with a fully customizable widget-based system: Lancia has made it known that the new infotainment is equipped with two HD screens as standard, with the main screen acting as a centralized control panel for audio, climate control and lighting, and with a configuration that instead allows you to effortlessly customize the atmosphere of the car.

Napolitano speaks

“The New Lancia Ypsilon will be the first model equipped with SALA infotainmentacronym for Sound Air Light Augmentation, a technology in perfect Lancia style, intuitive and effortless to make life on board easier – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – SALA allows the driver and passenger to adapt the environment inside of the car, simply by touching a button or with the sound of your voice, centralizing the audio, climate control and lighting functions”.

Limited edition debut

Another element therefore that allows us to get a general idea of ​​what we will see in the absolute preview in February next year. We remind you that the new Lancia Ypsilon will debut in the limited edition Cassina: it will be equipped with a 100% electric engine, and will be available in 1,906 units numbered and certified. Further details regarding the new model will be released in the coming weeks.