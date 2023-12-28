Step by step the new Lancia Ypsilon starts to take shape. We have arrived at the fourth official image released by the Italian brand relating to the new city car, which will be presented in all its details in February next year in Milan: this time it is the rear that makes its preview debut, with a particular focus which was dedicated to the light signature characterized by LED technology.

Focus on the rear

In particular, we can note that the new Lancia Ypsilon will be equipped with the iconic round LED headlights, a clear reference to what the Italian brand defines as “the most brutal soul of the brand”, as well as to the unforgettable Stratos, a legendary model for the world of rallying. With a small innovation however: the two headlights now contain a new design element, the letter Y, which for the occasion is placed horizontally inside the circumferences. Elsewhere, we find the new Lancia writing in the original font, and the Ypsilon writing underneath which is inspired by the brand's historic iconic models, such as Fulvia, Flavia and Flaminia.

Pure and radical design

“Today, with the fourth image, we reveal the rear of the New Lancia Ypsilon which reflects the new design language of the brand, pure and radical – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – The iconic round rear LED headlights, which recall the victorious Lancia Stratos, frame the Lancia logo, in a perfect dialogue between purity and radicality also thanks to the Ypsilon writing underneath”. We remind you that the new Lancia Ypsilon will debut in February next year in the limited edition Cassina: it will be available in 1,906 numbered and certified units, and equipped with 100% electric engines.