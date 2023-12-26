Rumors continue to leak out regarding the new one Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the future generation of the city car from the Italian Stellantis brand among the most anticipated innovations of next year. After having glimpsed the car in some photos taken in France, in which one of the forklifts ended up at the bottom of a river near Sochaux, on New images of the new Lancia Ypsilon have been published on Instagram.

The design of the new Lancia Ypsilon

In the photos published on the social network, some of the stylistic features of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE and above all elements already practically confirmed thanks to the teasers and previews of the last few weeks. Starting from the front, where you can see the new interpretation of the glass with the distinctive three-element light signature in which the thin daytime running lights characterize the nose of the new Ypsilon, with the rest of the light clusters on a second level, in the lowest part of the bumper.

Specific details at the rear

Also on the bumper we can glimpse some specific openings, which could be details of the future HF version, the 240 HP high-performance variant of the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon. At the rear the elements already highlighted on the forklift fished out of the river in Sochaux are seen again, starting from the circular headlights with Y-shaped internal elements and above all a connection with a plastic molding that runs along the entire tailgate. The Lancia lettering is also present at the tail, which replaces the use of the classic logo. There is also a hint of spoilers.

The interiors of the new Lancia Ypsilon

Inside the passenger compartment you will find space the SALA infotainment system, a specific element in the central tunnel to manage all the multimedia functions of the new Lancia Ypsilon and which will also be offered on other future models of the Italian Stellantis brand. The Sound Air Light Augmentation will serve to simplify the digital experience in the car. How? Working first and foremost with a fully customizable widget-based system: Lancia has made it known that the new infotainment is equipped with two HD screens as standard, with the main screen acting as a centralized control panel for audio, climate control and lighting, and with a configuration which instead allows you to effortlessly customize the atmosphere of the car.

The engines

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be the first model of the Turin brand to have a fully electric powertrain. It will be produced in Zaragoza and will have a powertrain similar to that of the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with a 115 kW engine and a 51 kWh battery but probably also a second 136 HP variant. Alongside the full electric there will be the 48 Volt hybrid, with a 100 HP 1.2 engine with light electrification.