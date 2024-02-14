After apreview more or less official, the long wait is over and the new Lancia Ypsilon finally showed itself officially today February 14th, in Valentine's day dedicated to lovers. This is the first car of the new era of the brand, as well as the very first electric car in the history of Lancia. In fact, by 2029 the brand plans to expand its range to six electric models, including the HF sports versions. The new Ypsilon, however, is not just electric because it will soon also be available in one hybrid version with 48 Volt mild-hybrid powertrain.

New Lancia Ypsilon, dimensions, how big it is

The new Lancia Ypsilon, based on the eCmp ex PSA platform (now called STLA small), evolves from city car to premium compact. Her size places her among the hatchbackwith a length of 4.08 ma width of 1.76 ma height of 1.44 m and a step of 2.54 m.

New Lancia Ypsilon, Cassina limited series

The space in the luggage goes from 310 to 340 litres. In fact, the car is longer, wider and equipped with 17″ alloy wheels, larger than the previous Ypsilon. The design is the result of collaboration between Lancia Style Center in Turin and the furniture brand Cassinagiving luxury and comfort in the passenger compartment.

Lancia Ypsilon design

The car introduces the new Lancia design language, Pu+Ra Designwhich blends tradition and innovation, recalling iconic elements of the brand's history such as Aurelia, Flaminia, Stratos and Deltaas well as influences deriving from architecture, furniture and fashion.

New Lancia Ypsilon Cassina front 3/4

The rear is very beautiful and characteristic with an advanced lighting system round full LED headlights inspired by the legendary Launch Stratoswith the letter Y inserted as a symbol inside. The front is no exception, it seems inspired by the Lancia Beta Montecarlowith the Lancia writing created with a modern reinterpretation of the glass, illuminated by three beams of LED.

The new Lancia logo has been defined as “Progressive Classic” for the distinctive elements such as the steering wheel, the flag, the shield, the spear and the writing, reinterpreted in a modern key.

The interiors of the new Ypsilon recall the atmosphere of a living room at home and are the result of the collaboration between Lancia and the high-end furniture brand Cassina. In fact, the main feature of the passenger compartment is the Small tableone central round shelf made with bio-based plastic and positioned under the infotainment.

New Lancia Ypsilon Cassina cockpit dashboard

This coffee table can be used on the go to charge your smartphone on the integrated wireless platform and, when you stop, it becomes a practical tablet holder or a support for other objects such as take-away coffee glasses. Under the table there is a large storage compartment which, together with other solutions scattered throughout the passenger compartment, offers a useful load volume of 25 litres.

Multifunctional table, with wireless charging

Even the aesthetic details are extremely refined, with the doors that reflect the style of the exterior and the comfortable electric, heated and massaging seats, covered with recycled velvet and a “Cannelloni” finish typical of historic Lancias.

Infotainment

The board is dominated by a dual 10.25″ screen, one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment with virtual interface ROOM (Sound Air Light Augmentation). An integrated “puck” above the touch screen uses LED strips to communicate with the driverproviding different lighting depending on the notifications.

SALA voice assistant

L'voice assistant is able to receive commands and regulate the internal environment of the car autonomously, and warns the driver when messages arrive on the smartphone, connected wirelessly via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Engines

The new Lancia Ypsilon marks the brand's debut in the electric car segment. In fact, it is equipped with a full electric engine, with the proven powertrain Stellantiswith a electric motor Of 156 HP/115 kW (also mounted on Fiat 600, Avenger, 208, Astra, etc.) powered by a lithium battery 51 kWh which guarantees autonomy up to 403 km measured with the WLTP combined cycle.

The battery yes recharges quickly thanks to DC with power up to 100 kWwhich allows him to pass from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes and to add 100 km of autonomy in 10 minutes. For charging operations, the new Lancia Ypsilon is also supported by Free2moveChargea complete ecosystem for managing charging and energy both at home and on the go.

New Lancia Ypsilon Cassina charging

There won't just be electric motorization. On the Ypsilon Lancia will also offer petrol engines with 48V mild hybrid technologythe Puretech 1,200 engine, 3 cylinders with powers of 100 and 136 HP and 6-speed automatic transmission with dual clutch.

ADAS on the Lancia Ypsilon 2024

The new Lancia Ypsilon is equipped with a wide range of ADAS systems which allow a level 2 autonomous driving. This system automatically adjusts cruising speed and trajectory, including functions such asAdaptive Cruise Control and the Lane Centering.

Level 2 Autonomous Driving, which can be activated between 30 and 150 km/halso includes the Traffic Jam Assist with Stop&Go function, very useful in emergency situations intense traffic.

Front camera

Among the technologies on board, the keyless entry and start system and parking assistance, which it includes, also stand out 180° cameras and front and rear sensors to facilitate manoeuvres.

New Ypsilon 2024 price

The new electric Lancia Ypsilon debuts on the Italian market with a limited series called Cassinacomposed by 1,906 units certified and numbered, in tribute to the year Lancia was founded. The price of this top of the range version is 39,500 euros. Future mild-hybrid thermal versions should instead cost almost 15,000 euros less, i.e. approximately 25,000 euros.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Characteristic Value Length 4.08 m Length 1.76 m Height 1.44 m Weight 1,584 kg Trunk 310-340 litres Technology DRINK Segment Premium B-segment hatchback Electric power unit 115 kW/156 hp Couple 260 Nm Drums 51 kWh Charging time (DC) 24 minutes (20% to 80%) DC charging (Way 4) 100 kW AC charging (Mode 2 and Mode 3) 7.4 kW (32A 230V single phase) / 11 kW (16A 400V three phase) Autonomy 403 km (WLTP) Real autonomy from 510 to 283 km Energy consumption from 10 and 18 kWh/100 km WLPT consumption 12.6 kWh/100 km Prices 39,500 euros Technical sheet new Lancia Ypsilon 2024

Photo new Lancia Ypsilon

