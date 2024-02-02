There new 100% electric Ypsilon will be officially presented in Milan on 14 February 2024. During the long preparatory period, Lance has released the first official images that reveal the body style and show the first interior details. The latter are created in collaboration with Cassinafurniture specialist.

New Ypsilon 2024 passenger compartment interior

The interior of the new Lancia Ypsilon is also inspired by the style of the concept Pu+Ra HPE. In the cabin there is a new infotainment system called “ROOM” (Sound, Air, Light, Augmented), developed internally by the Stellantis Group with operation linked to artificial intelligence.

The first details of the interior and cockpit of the new Ypsilon

In fact, the first images show us a table placed between the two front seats of the system ROOM which also doubles as a storage compartment and arm rest when using the physical infotainment buttons.

This advanced multimedia system offers a complete control on the car, adapting to the driver's individual preferences through tactile or voice commands.

What the cabin of the new Ypsilon is like

The term “SALA” recalls the idea of ​​a cozy living room, presenting a customizable widget-based system with two HD screens. One serves as the central control panel for audio, climate and lighting, while the other allows for individual configuration of the car's ambience.

Lancia Ypsilon interior by Cassina

The interiors of the new Ypsilon represent a novelty both in terms of technologies and elegance, also thanks to the collaboration with Cassinathe historic Italian company that has been dealing with contemporary furniture since 1927.

The interior trim of the new Ypsilon created in collaboration with Cassina

The car will thus be launched with theCassina Limited Edition, available in just 1,906 examples, as many as the year Lancia was founded, and will feature leather upholstery as standard equipment. A distinctive element developed by Cassina is the central tableemphasizing the concept of comfort, a central value for Lancia, made even more significant thanks to this partnership.

When the new Ypsilon arrives

The new Ypsilon arrives in February 2024, with the presentation taking place in Milan on the 14th. It will be a global event, for a highly requested and historic model which for the first time will also be available in a 100% electric.

All photos of the new Ypsilon

New Ypsilon Cassina Ypsilon Cassina front Ypsilon Cassina rear Ypsilon Cassina on the road Cockpit dashboard SALA infotainment display Front seat upholstery Front seat upholstery Ypsilon Cassina charging Compartment for electric charging Ypsilon shot during the filming of a commercial Ypsilon shot during the filming of a commercial New Ypsilon front 3/4 New Lancia Ypsilon rear lights Rear luminous signature Front luminous signature Infotainment ROOM Front luminous signature The first photos of the Ypsilon before the presentation

