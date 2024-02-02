There's less and less left until the new one makes its debut Lancia Ypsilon: two more weeks and on February 14th all the details relating to the new city car of the Italian brand will be revealed in Milan. To while away the wait, Lancia has launched the “1 of 1906” campaign today in Italy, dedicated to all those who want to discover the 1,906 numbered and certified units of the new Ypsilon in its launch version Cassina limited edition.

New details

In this sense, Lancia has released a new video on the YouTube channel in which you can see a series of snippets of the internal and external design of the new Ypsilon. Elements that are added to those details that we already know about the new model: it will be available on the Italian market in 1,906 certified and numbered units in homage to the year of birth of the Italian brand, it will be powered by a 100% electric solution for a WLTP combined cycle range of up to 403 km, and will be equipped with the SALA infotainment system applied for the first time by Stellantis on a production car.

Introductory offer

Starting from next February 14th, the launch offer for the new Ypsilon will be available, while the following day it will start on tour of the car at all Italian showrooms, ready with the new corporate identity. The process for obtaining the right of first refusal on recontact from a dedicated Lancia expert is simple, fast and 100% digital: the Italian brand makes it known that joining the “1 of 1906” campaign is a non-binding expression of interestwhich does not require pre-ordering or the payment of any deposit.

Napolitano speaks

“We had the dream of doing be reborn a historic brand of Italian motoring. We worked on a few but essential elements: elegance, simplicity, purity of shapes, combined with the great tradition of our brand and an ambitious vision of our future – said Luca Napolitano, the CEO of Lancia – We wanted to convey the feeling of feeling at home, in a beautiful Italian house. Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina is born: 1,906 units, all certified and 100% electric, which can now be booked on our website”.