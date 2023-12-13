Step by step the new Lancia Ypsilon begins to take shape. Approximately two months after its debut, set for February next year, the second official image of the model was released, after the first had seen the light a few weeks ago. And for the first time you can get an idea of ​​what to expect from the front of the new Lancia Ypsilon, which will be characterized by the reinterpretation of the historic grille which on the new model will in fact be projected into the future through three rays of LED light which ideally embrace the new logo.

Second official image

“Today, with the second image, we reveal the front of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which shows off a reinterpretation of the historic grille, the glass, projected into the future through three rays of light, to make it iconic, memorable and visible from afar – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – The Lancia writing stands out above the glass for a double signature, glass-writing, which will sign the front of all three new models of the brand: a 'glass of light' which virtually embraces the name of the brand and clearly identifies the identity of Lancia, ferrying her towards the electric mobility“.

What we know about the front

Having said that the iconic Lancia glass is reinterpreted in a post-modern key, we also know that the latter will have the task of ideally embracing the new Lancia writing, created in stainless steel finish satin and characterized by the original font inspired by the world of fashion. Not only that: another detail that emerged is that the front, inspired by the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, will be glossy black to make the new Lancia lettering stand out as best as possible, a choice that follows the one that the Italian brand had already made with the Pu+Ra HPE concept car.

The first official image of the new Lancia Ypsilon

Cassina limited edition

We remind you that the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon scheduled for February next year will take place immediately with a limited edition of the model, called Cassina: it will be equipped with a 100% electric motorization, and will be put on sale in just 1,906 numbered and certified units. But the previews won't end here: Lancia has in fact already announced that during the next weeks will reveal new details relating to the new Ypsilon while waiting for the complete reveal of the new model.