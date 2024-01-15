On the occasion of 117th anniversary of Lancia a preview of the has been released new Ypsilon 100% electricwhich will be officially unveiled in Milan on February 14, 2024. A teaser of the interior was first glimpsed with a round table in the center of the dashboarddeveloped in collaboration with Cassinaspecialist in furnishings and then a second rendering in which the lines can be understood front and sides of the new Ypsilon. Subsequently the new Ypsilon was spotted in Milanduring the filming of the commercial.

New Lancia Ypsilon, preview

The new Lancia Ypsilon is not a crossover, as initially hypothesized, but one hatchback, under 1.50 meters in height. But it could take on many features, especially technical ones, of the latest innovations from Stellantis, including the Jeep Avengerthe Fiat 600 and the future B-SUV Alfa Romeo. He will share with them the e-CMP2 platform of PSA origin, capable of hosting different engines, both thermal and electrified or completely electric.

New Lancia Ypsilon

The latter will probably fit the tested one 156 HP electric motor powered by a 3000mAh battery 54 kWhwhich guarantees an autonomy of over 400km. Subsequently, as already happened with the Avenger and the 600, the Ypsilon will also be available in a mild hybrid at 48 Voltsprobably with the same engine 1.2 turbo petrol with 136 HP.

New Lancia Ypsilon taken during the filming of an advert New Lancia Ypsilon front 3/4 New Lancia Ypsilon taken during the filming of an advert New Lancia Ypsilon taken during the filming of an advert New Lancia Ypsilon rear lights New Lancia Ypsilon compartment for electric charging New Lancia Ypsilon interior Front Ypsilon Ypsilon tailgate The cockpit of the new Ypsilon Front seats of the new Ypsilon Ypsilon prototype recovered from the river Ypsilon prototype recovered from the river Ypsilon prototype recovered from the river Ypsilon prototype recovered from the river Front luminous signature Rear luminous signature Infotainment ROOM The first photos of the Ypsilon before the presentation

New Ypsilon 2024 as it will be

The new Lancia Ypsilon is inspired by the style of the concept Pu+Ra HPE, especially in the front design, also visible in the first official images. The front, which also draws inspiration from the design of Lancia Beta Montecarloit will be glossy black to best highlight the new Lancia letteringjust as it was presented in the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept.

The front of the new Ypsilon 2024

The rear of the car features the iconic round LED lights with a clear reference to Launch Stratos, legendary model for the world of rallying. The two headlights also contain a new design element, the letter Ywhich is arranged horizontally inside the circumferences.

The rear of the new Ypsilon

The image of the passenger compartment instead reveals the new SALA infotainment system (Sound, Air, Light, Augmented), a complete control center for all aspects of the car. This system, developed internally by Stellantis Group and driven by artificial intelligence, it adapts to the driver's individual preferences and allows the driver and passenger to adjust the car's interior environment simply by touching a button or using voice control.

First image of the new SALA infotainment system

The term “SALA” recalls the concept of a living room welcoming and indicates a customizable system based on widgets, with two HD screens as standard: one serves as the central control panel for audio, climate and lighting, while the other allows the car's ambience to be configured easily and individually.

Teaser of the interior of the new Ypsilon, created in collaboration with Cassina

Furthermore, the leather covering will be included in the standard equipment of the Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassinaa special launch version of the new generation, available in solos 1,906 examplesin honor of the year the car manufacturer was founded.

Prices of the new Ypsilon 2024

Taking the prices of the Jeep Avenger and of Fiat 600it is expected that the costs of the new Electric Ypsilon they will get closer to the 40,000 euros. The probable 48 Volt hybrid version will have an estimated starting price between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

New Lancia Ypsilon taken during the filming of an advert

The official presentation is scheduled for the month of February 2024while his arrival in the dealerships it will take place a few months later, presumably shortly before summer 2024.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 seen in real life

In the days in which Lancia unveils the first images of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, others are circulating online real photos of the new Ypsilon model where you can see the lines of the bodywork. From the images of the car involved in filming a commercial you can notice some details of the design.

New Lancia Ypsilon taken during the filming of an advert

The rear presents two round headlights with a Ypsilon-shaped graphic inside them, connected by a moulding plastic under the rear window. Other details include the written Lanciaa small spoiler above the rear window and the particular shape of the bumper at the base of the tailgate.

The front, inspired by the Beta Monte Carlopresents a reinterpretation of the historic grille with a chalice represented by three rays of light and the writing Lancia above. This design will be a stylistic signature for the brand's new range.

Compartment for electric charging

The headlights have an almost shape octagonalrecalling the stylistic features of Pu+Ra concept, with secondary optical groups under the glass. The bottom features a large grid with horizontal tiles in the foreground. The side upright houses the Lancia logo.

New Lancia Ypsilon, the anticipation is growing

The photos that have been circulating online for days also aim to shine the spotlight on the Lancia brand, with the new model marking the beginning of a new era. In fact, the first real photos of the new Ypsilon were released in France a few weeks ago by L'Est Républicain which showed the car sunk into a river while it was being recovered by Montbéliard firefightersnear the Stellantis factory in Sochauxand from the images it was clear that it was the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024. The accident did not cause injuries, but gave the opportunity to see the design of the new Ypsilon without camouflage for the first time.

The recovery of the new Ypsilon a few steps from the Stellantis factory in Sochaux

The incident caused quite a stir media hype, but it also had a positive impact for Lancia. In fact, the new Ypsilon was the subject of great interest from the media and the public, who were able to see the car's design for the first time.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept photo

