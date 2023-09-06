Throw simplified the range of the city car Ypsilon Hybridpassing by five versions to two: Gold and Platinum. These new trims offer more series content. From an aesthetic and mechanical point of view, the new Ypsilon 2024 changes little. There are two types of engines, petrol Mild hybrids And LPG. The starting price is just over 17,000 euros. The renewal of the Y 2024 is above all inside with a passenger compartment that offers more technology on a super consolidated base that has always been highly appreciated.

The great success of the Lancia Ypsilon

After four generations of success, with over three million units sold and 36 special series, the Lancia Ypsilon, with an ever-fashionable design, continues to dominate its category in Italy for over ten consecutive years and remains a car that is always at the top of the market. In the first 8 months of the year it totaled around 30,000 units sold in Italy, the third in the (provisional) ranking of best selling cars 2023 after Fiat Panda (64,000) and Dacia Sandero (32,000).

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, what changes

In the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 the range that passes through completely changes five to two productions: Gold And Platinum, both with a number of standard equipment compared to previous versions where they were optional. The version Gold includes look for Style, power mirrors and interior improvements.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 rear 3/4

The version Platinum it has alloy wheels, body-colored rear bumper, chrome exhaust, Privacy Glass, tcamera and parking sensors rear and seats with upholstery Seaqual Yarn.

Both trim levels can be expanded with i comfort packs (driver’s seat lumbar adjustment, rear power windows, fog lights, power demisting door mirrors) and Tech (Cruise Control, automatic climate control, rain and twilight sensor).

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 Ypsilon 2024 rear 3/4 Ypsilon 2024 rear 3/4 Ypsilon 2024 on the road Ypsilon 2024 side Rear camera images Seaqual Yarn seat fabric Seaqual Yarn seat fabric Compartment for wireless smartphone charging New Lancia Ypsilon 2024

COLORS – The Ypsilon range is available in various external colours, including Dew Green, Clay Red, Snow White, Elegant Blue, Stone Gray and Volcano Black.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 interior

News in the interior of the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 with more technology on board. Connectivity has been boosted with a 7 inch touchscreen radio which supports Apple CarPlay And Wireless Android Auto.

Camera images in the 7-inch touchscreen display

There is also a wireless charger for smartphones positioned under the gear lever and the rear view camera which facilitates parking maneuvers and during which it also allows you to protect the paintwork of the bumpers.

Lancia Ypsilon engines

The engines of the Lancia Ypsilon they are hybrid and LPG. The Ypsilon is equipped with a petrol engine 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, 70 PS (51.5 kW) with system Mild hybrids made with a electric scooter (BSG) at 12 volts and a lithium battery.

The Ypsilon is also LPG

There is also the LPG engine still in great demand, in the version Ecochic LPG with a nice thousand and two, 1.2 liter and 69 HP which guarantees savings of around 45% compared to an equivalent petrol engine, or almost 700 euros on an average distance of 15,000 km.

Lancia Ypsilon price

The starting price of the Lancia Ypsilon 2023 is 17,650 euroswhich in promotion drops to 15,950 euros. If you opt for the scrapping and funding through Stellantis Financial Servicesthe price of the Lancia Ypsilon drops to 14,150 eurosin addition to financial charges.

Lancia Ypsilon is on promotion

This price includes a payment plan of 48 installments of 159 euros, with an initial advance of 2,783 euros and a final residual installment of 7,806 euros. The interest rates are TAN 8.49% and APR 10.70%.

Photo Lancia Ypsilon 2024

Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid test video

Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid 70 HP 1.0 Firefly test video

