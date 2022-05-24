The war in the super SUV segment has just begun. With the arrival of the Aston Martin DBX707 and the imminent debut of the Ferrari Purosangue, too Lamborghini Urus is preparing to renew its range with the arrival of a restyling that could add even more power to the V8 of the high-wheeled model from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The prototypes of the new Urus have been spotted in Germany, with the bodywork practically unveiled on which you can see the stylistic interventions of this renewed version which should add the EVO denomination to underline the mid-cycle upgrade.

The new air vents on the bonnet immediately catch the eye, to which is added a redesigned front mask especially as regards the bumper, where now peeps a stylistic element that connects the optical groups. Redesigned the diffuser where the new tailpipes stand out. Also renewed the air intakes on the rear wheel arches while under the tailgate there is a new element. There are two specimens spotted on German roads, with some elements to differentiate the two prototypes. In particular, we find a different layout of the exhaust system that could anticipate and in fact confirm the rumors that wanted an electrified Lamborghini Urus EVO. It is possible that it is a mild-hybrid solution while there are also rumors of a very high performance variant that could take the name of Urus Performante.