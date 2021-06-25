Getting paid to speed across an airport in a Lamborghini; it’s not just reserved for The Stig. And even better: these Italian employees are probably just paid with money, instead of incorrect facts about ducks or socks that they can’t wear anyway. At least that’s an assumption we make. Anyway: Bologna Airport in Italy gets a new support car: a Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, as the airport is called in full, is located half an hour from the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Italian car brand wants a Lamborghini to be the first thing people see when they land. That is why they lend a supercar to the airport for the seventh time. The employees are allowed to drive over the airport with this Huracán Evo until January 2022. Then they will probably get a new one.

What does a support car do?

The new Lamborghini for Bologna Airport is equipped with flashing lights and a radio to keep in touch with the control tower. The support car helps taxiing aircraft to drive to the right place at the airport, if necessary. Planes can follow the car, or a marshall will get out to give directions. An airplane does not taxi faster than 55 km/h, so the Huracán Evo will never really tear. The same work can easily be done by a Berlingo, but this just looks a bit nicer.

Specifications Huracán Evo

There are probably strict rules about speed limits on the asphalt at Bologna Airport, but if an employee lets himself go, he should be able to enjoy himself. In the back (or rather in the middle of) the Huracán Evo is a 5.2-liter V10 without turbos. The power is 640 hp and the torque 600 Nm. A 0-100 time of 2.9 seconds is possible, as is a 0-200 time of 9 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.