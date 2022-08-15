The Lamborghini Countach has long been a legend. It is now being reissued. Exactly 112 times. For 2.4 million euros each. There are 814 hp, displacement 6.5 liters.

Nothing for white eggs: The new Countach is a modern super sports car with hybrid and such. Image: Lamborghini

In the sense of an appropriate approach, three things are necessary: ​​pasta, language course, fitness cure. The fact of the matter is that just down the street from Sant’Agata Bolognese is a rather dumpy-looking restaurant that serves the best pasta in the world (though we’re not ignoring hints as to where the best pasta in the world is still served). At the wildly thrown together tables, the mean Lamborghini employee spends a lunch break of such an extent that the visitor from the neighboring country oasis, which is exempt from the speed limit and socialized with German flower tub alignment committees, nervously sits back and forth on the simple wooden chair. And here too. Try ordering spadschetti here. Even. That is why the company is also called Lamborghini, i.e. Lambor-gi-ni. Not Lambordschini. They don’t exactly develop many cars between pasta and espresso and in general in the area, but huge sculptures.

Ferruccio Lamborghini was from Emilia-Romagna, like Enzo Ferrari, and here comes the story that is always nice to hear or read. Enzo Ferrari built his racing cars from the 1950s onwards and also produced road sports cars, probably more to finance racing than out of any real enthusiasm. A stone’s throw away, Ferruccio Lamborghini made tractors quite successfully and one day treated himself to a Ferrari that he wasn’t too happy with.