The new amendments to the “Labor Law”, contained in the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, at the end of last month, will officially come into effect, starting today, as the provisions contained in the amendments will be implemented, most notably the competent court of first instance to consider labor disputes, and the disputes existing in the courts of appeal will be referred to the competent court of first instance, in the same condition, starting today as well, with the exception of disputes that have been adjudicated or reserved for the pronouncement of judgment.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the relevant federal authorities will begin implementing the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2024 amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations (Labor Law) as of today, in implementation of the text of Article Four of the Decree-Law, which obliges the relevant authorities to work with its provisions 30 days after its issuance and publication in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree-law amending some provisions of the federal decree-law on regulating labor relations, on July 29, as part of the continuous development of the legislative structure in the UAE, ensuring the efficiency of the labor market in the country and enhancing its competitiveness, regulating labor relations and defining the rights and obligations of its parties in a balanced manner, providing protection for them and enabling them to obtain their rights within a legal framework.

The most prominent amendments included in the new decree-law are that all requests, disputes and grievances related to “labor relations” shall be considered in the competent court of first instance, while existing disputes in the courts of appeal shall be referred to the competent court of first instance in their current state, as of today (the date of the implementation of the provisions of this decree-law), with the exception of disputes that have been adjudicated or reserved for the issuance of a judgment.

The new decree-law provided the Ministry and the competent court of first instance with 9 mechanisms or procedures to settle disputes and complaints related to labor relations amicably, administratively or judicially. It clarified that if the employer, the worker or any of their beneficiaries dispute any of the rights due to either of them under the provisions of this decree-law, they must submit a request to that effect to the Ministry, which will examine the request and take what it deems necessary to settle the dispute between them amicably.

The Decree-Law also obliges the Ministry to settle the dispute by a decision if the value of the claim in dispute does not exceed AED 50,000, or if the dispute is regarding the failure of either party to abide by the amicable settlement decision previously issued by the Ministry on the subject matter, regardless of the value of the claim. The Ministry also grants the force of an executive instrument when settling the dispute, as its decisions are stamped with the executive formula in accordance with the usual procedures. Any party to the dispute may file a lawsuit before the competent court of first instance to consider the subject matter of the dispute, within 15 working days from the date of notification or announcement of the decision. The court shall set a session to consider the lawsuit within 3 working days from the date of filing the lawsuit, and the two parties to the dispute shall be notified thereof. The dispute shall be settled within 30 working days from the date of filing the lawsuit with it, with a “final” ruling.

According to the list of procedures or mechanisms for resolving labor disputes, the Decree-Law authorizes the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation to impose other administrative procedures or measures on the establishment, to avoid the existing individual dispute leading to a collective labor dispute that harms the public interest. It also grants the Ministry, in the event that an amicable settlement is not possible within the period specified by the executive regulations of the new Decree-Law, the responsibility to refer the dispute to the competent court. The referral shall be accompanied by a memorandum containing a summary of the dispute, the arguments of the two parties, and the Ministry’s recommendation, with its right to oblige the employer to continue paying the worker’s wages for a maximum of two months during the validity of the dispute, in the event that the dispute results in the suspension of the worker’s wages.

According to the Decree-Law, the competent court of first instance shall, within three working days from the date of receipt of the request or dispute, set a session to consider the case, and the two parties to the dispute shall be notified thereof, and it shall decide on it expeditiously. The case filed by any party in any of the disputes referred to in this article before the competent court of first instance shall not be accepted without observing or following any of the procedures and deadlines stipulated in this article, stressing that the case shall not be heard regarding any of the rights arising under the provisions of this Decree-Law after two years have passed from the date of termination of the employment relationship.

One million dirhams fine

The amendments included in the decree include imposing penalties including a fine of no less than AED 100,000 and no more than AED 1 million on anyone who employs a worker who is not authorized to work for him, or brings in or employs a worker and leaves him without working, or uses work permits for a purpose other than that for which they were issued, or closes a facility or suspends its activity without taking measures to settle the rights of workers in violation of the provisions of the new decree, its executive regulations and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, or employs a juvenile in violation of its provisions, as well as anyone who agrees to employ the juvenile in violation of its provisions who has guardianship or custody over the juvenile.