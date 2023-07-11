The majority shareholder spoke on the occasion of the presentation of next autumn’s schedules

Pierluigi Spaniard

There is confirmation of historical faces, from Enrico Mentana to Lilli Gruber, from Giovanni Floris to Andrea Purgatori, from Corrado Formigli to Diego Bianchi’s band. And then some new entries: from Massimo Gramellini, with a double appointment on Saturday and Sunday evening, to the forays into the programming of Ezio Mauro and Alessandro Barbero. It was the president Urbano Cairo himself who presented the new schedules of La7, for the 2023-2024 season, under the banner of information, in-depth analysis, investigations, without neglecting quality cultural entertainment and satire. “There are many confirmations, because all these programs have gone very well, they have given identity and prestige to the network” explained Cairo, underlining the first ten years “of our La7, taken over in 2013. We have confirmed the high level of the programs and the credibility of the network, settling the accounts of a TV that previously lost over one hundred million”.

The morning space vacated by Myrta Merlino, who has just moved to Mediaset, will be entrusted to David Parenzo, a journalist already known to the La7 audience. "He has already conducted L'aria che tira recently, he did it very well and for this reason we thought of him" underlined Cairo, denying an approach with other TV faces, from Barbara D'Urso to Lucia Annunziata: "No, no contact with them". However, he did not rule out a greater involvement in the future for Milena Gabanelli. "We have meetings soon. You have precise ideas, let's see what can happen…" Discounted confirmations for Enrico Mentana at the helm of the La7 news, for Lilli Gruber at eight and a half. A new prime-time investigative program will start from January, born from the experience of the Piazzapulita team. It will be called 100′ (one hundred minutes) and will be signed by Corrado Formigli and Alberto Nerazzini. There will be long inquiries to tell the story of the country. For Massimo Gramellini a prime time program on Saturday (name yet to be established). A face to face, however, with the character of the moment on Sunday evening. Aldo Cazzullo is also back, with the second edition of A special day, with 8 episodes.

On the matter of Massimo Giletti, whose relationship ended last June, after the early closure of Non è L'Arena, the editor of La7 said that "relations remain good. In the six years of work they have been excellent". On Mediaset, Cairo denied being interested in being part of a consortium to attempt the climb. "I'm not thinking about it. It all stems from an article by Dagospia, quite imaginative. If I met Pier Silvio Berlusconi it would be to chat as old friends". To those who speculate about his future political commitment, Cairo replies that "with such important companies, I see it as a very remote thing. But in the future I say: never say never. But today I don't think it's possible…".

No offer from La7 for the free-to-air match in Serie A, "we don't have the means, but we don't rule out participating in other sports auctions, in the past we have broadcast rugby, women's volleyball and rhythmic gymnastics". Cairo explained that "the advertising market is recovering". Over the last year, from mid-September to mid-June, La7 obtained a 3.6% share in the day's total, which rises to 4.8% in prime time, positioning itself in fifth place among TVs, ahead of Raidue and Rete4. The entire La7 system (TV plus digital) reaches 10.2 million viewers every day. The editor underlined how La7 lives "Without economic aid, without license fees, despite doing a lot of public service, as in the period of the pandemic and at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. And without tax credit". The goal is to make people believe La7D, channel 29. "It has enormous potential, it is growing but must double its current ratings".