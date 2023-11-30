After the 990 Duke presented as a world premiere at Eicma 2023, the time has come to unveil the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R 2024. Compared to the previous version, The Beast has undergone an important transformation both on an aesthetic level and in the iconic LC8 engine . But let’s go in order.

And there was light …

The brand new LED headlight dominates the newcomer, almost 700 grams lighter than the previous unit and with decidedly innovative lines. The position lights and DRLs are located on the perimeter of the headlight, and self-adjust in intensity based on the ambient light conditions, through a brightness sensor integrated into the dashboard. The headlight is equipped as standard with the Coming Home function: it stays on for a few moments after the engine is turned off, for greater visibility when returning home. This allows you to illuminate the surrounding area and offer greater safety when parking in poorly lit areas.

Larger tank

In addition to the front headlight, the 1390 Super Duke is also characterized by the more muscular shape of the new 17.5 liter tank (1.5 liters more than the previous one), equipped with a new air intake and designed with an advanced computerized system that allows you to optimize the thickness of the panels, to the benefit of reducing the overall weight. Also new are the additional shrouds and fins, which together contribute to increasing downforce at high speeds. The rear part has also been redesigned: the frame has been further lightened and the rear brake light has been eliminated, to guarantee a unique driving experience and an even more essential and decisive look.

The heart …

Aesthetics, but not only: the LC8 engine has been profoundly updated and now delivers an impressive 190 HP at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. To obtain these incredible performances, the Mattighofen technicians increased the bore to 110 mm, thus reaching a displacement of 1,350 cm³, while a new phase variator was integrated into the heads which creates two different valve lifts depending on the engine speed. rotation, imperceptibly increasing the weight of the engine. These updates have led to an increase in power and torque at all speeds, as well as an optimization of consumption and emissions, in compliance with the EURO 5+ regulation. All the horsepower is put to the ground thanks to the new MICHELIN Power GP dual-compound tyres, which work in symbiosis with the new fully adjustable WP APEX rear shock absorber. On the mono it is possible to intervene separately on the high and low speed compression settings, the rebound and the preload without using tools. Furthermore, the updated Dual Compression Control (DCC) settings ensure a better compression setting and, consequently, fewer compromises between comfort and performance. At the front, the new 48 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge fork with split technology allows you to make fine adjustments, to tailor the bike to you.

Suspensions

On the KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo the electronic management of the WP semi-active suspension has reached an unprecedented level, thanks to the latest generation of SAT technology, which allows real-time damping control and offers a wide spectrum of adjustments, so to guarantee maximum comfort on winding mountain passes, as well as extreme rigidity on the track. The entire system is managed by the Suspension Control Unit (SCU), an advanced electronic control unit, which adapts the damping speed in real time via magnetic valves, detecting the road surface conditions and the rider’s driving style, to automatically adjust the suspension moment by moment.

But the technological innovations don’t end there: the two optional riding modes PERFORMANCE and TRACK have been updated and are now complete with lap timer and telemetry statistics. The engine braking control – also optional – and the SUSPENSION PRO module, available for a fee on the R EVO, have also been updated.

And finally: like the 990 Duke 2024, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R and R EVO also celebrate 30 years of Duke with a completely new color scheme, inspired by the first 990 Super Duke of 2005, while “total black” dominates the second color variant. The new Super Duke R and R EVO will be available at all official KTM dealers between the end of January and early February 2024.