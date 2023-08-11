Gaetano Castrovilli doesn’t seem to have a break. After the serious injury suffered to his left knee in the spring of 2022 (injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament and the external meniscus) and the long absence from the fields, the after-effects of the same problem are still complicating the life of the Fiorentina midfielder.

the decision

—

His (rich) transfer to Bournemouth was in fact skipped due to the medical examinations he did not pass in England and now the extent of the problem encountered by the Premier League club emerges: Castrovilli will be operated on his left knee by Prof. Mariani. At the moment the entire season with Viola seems to be at risk.