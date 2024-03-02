KChopping herbs in a timely manner, stirring sauces rhythmically, all of this can be done even more quickly on the stove at home when a kitchen radio is playing. We have invited two new models to demonstrate, both devices whose prices are a bit above the usual pocket money range, but which promise solid qualities. The compact device from Loewe, called Radio Frequency, appears in a fine outfit.

A dark gray, coarsely woven textile panel surrounds the device body, which is rounded on the sides, and light oak wood shimmers on the upper deck, almost a little too beautiful for contact with greasy fingers. A row of buttons and a thick rotary knob control all functions. Digital DAB+ can cover the program as well as analogue FM, and smartphones send their sound repertoire via Bluetooth.