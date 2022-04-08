Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch service can unlock and customize game icons.

Last month we learned that Nintendo Switch Online was renewed with an addition aimed at rewarding, although in a very lukewarm way, the players of Switch. This system of missions and rewards has been available since March, and for April there are news related to some of the featured games on the console.

Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing also have iconsA few days ago the arrival of Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing icons was confirmed and, in that message, Nintendo itself anticipated that more would arrive. Well, it’s only been a couple of days and they’re already available new customizable iconsthis time corresponding to his last great release in the hybrid: Kirby and the forgotten land.

If we want to renew our avatar, we must redeem platinum points in My Nintendo, which are obtained completing missions, some as simple as playing online or using the data storage service in the cloud. In the case of the Kirby icons and the different characters that appear in the game, they will only be available for a limited time, so we will have to buy them before May 5day on which the option will disappear.

Nintendo itself insists again that the icons will be renewed week by week, so we have to wait to see what the next update holds for us. About the latest release Hal Laboratoryit is worth saying that it is accumulating a great success in sales, having been fulfilled today only two weeks since its arrival in stores.

