The world of Kingdom Hearts expands once more. Not only was a fourth numerical installment announced during a special event for the series’ 20th anniversary, but a new mobile game is already in developmentand gamers will get a chance to try it out later this year.

The game in question is Kingdom Hearts Missing-Linkwhich will come to iOS and Android devices in the future to be determined. However, a closed beta will take place sometime in 2022. This is the description of this title:

“Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link allows players to embark on adventures from the kingdom of Scala ad Caelum to the real world. Players will be able to engage in exciting battles against the Heartless and discover a new and original story.”

As seen in the preview, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link looks like Square Enix’s most ambitious mobile game, although more concrete gameplay is yet to be seen. Along with this, Square Enix announced that the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Roadanother mobile game, is coming in August 2022 as a free update to Kingdom Hearts Union x Dark Road.

In this event it was also revealed Kingdom Hearts IVwhich you can learn more about here.

Via: Square Enix.