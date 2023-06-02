It seems that every time there is a sale season, whether it is for a celebration like Mother’s Day, Christmas or just a hot sale either Good end, there are new frauds, hoaxes and ways to trick people to get their data and steal their money. In this case, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) issued an alert so that users of Credit cards be careful when using them.

The institution remarked that to avoid falling into fraud of credit card It is important to avoid online purchases and bank transfers on shared or even borrowed devices such as computers or public phones.

Something common, especially in the elderly population, is to ask another person to carry out banking operations with their data on a device that is not theirs.

It is important to verify that the website where you are making a purchase has security certifications and never buy from a link that arrives from an instant messaging application or that is published on unknown social networks or from profiles that cannot verify that they are the store officer they represent.

Massively discounted offers that drop items at ridiculous prices should also be avoided, as should sweepstakes that request that a message or post be shared with a person’s contacts, allowing access to device information.

Always use apps like Last Pass or 1Password to generate and store your passwords plus another app that helps you add two-step authentication like Authy. Request notifications by message and/or email of each movement that is generated and contact the banking institution as soon as there is a suspicious movement.

Author’s note: I was recently the victim of a leak. Fortunately I was able to stop the situation before it escalated thanks to SMS notifications. By adding two-step authentication and more complex passwords I got rid of the problem completely.