Kia officially launched this Thursday (28), the new generation of the Sportage in Brazil. The SUV, which is now a hybrid, arrives with the brand’s new visual identity.

Manufactured in Slovakia, the volume of cars for the Brazilian market will average 250 units/month, according to the manufacturer.

O model will have two versions (EX and EX Prestige), which adopt the Gamma II 4-cylinder in-line, 1.6-liter GDI (direct injection) turbocharged gasoline engine, with 48V MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Smartstream, capable of generating 180 hp of maximum and combined power and torque of 27 kgf.m.

The engine assembly is coupled to a 7-speed automatic transmission and dual clutch DCT. According to data from Inmetro, the Sportage does 11.5 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the road, fueled with gasoline.

New mechanics and visuals

The Sportage features new independent MacPherson strut suspension setups, coil springs and gas dampers, and Multilink at the rear. There was also a reduction from 0.35 to 0.31 in the aerodynamic coefficient, in the comparison between the fourth and fifth generation.

The model is built on the N3 platform, developed for electrified vehicles, with 51% advanced high-strength steel. The abundant use of structural adhesives guarantees a body with 24% greater torsional rigidity than the previous generation, explains the brand.

Its dimensions are 4.51 m long, 1.86 m wide, 1.65 m high and 2.68 m between axles. The fuel tank (54 litres) is located below the rear seat to “give passengers more legroom and a lower seating position,” he says.

The wheels are 18” (EX version) and 19” (EX Prestige version) alloy wheels, and the trunk has a capacity of 562 liters and with the rear seats folded down, the capacity reaches 1,751 liters.



New Kia Sportage arrives in the country with a price from R$ 224,990 Photo: Kia Disclosure

Model brings new lines following the new brand identity. Photo: Kia Disclosure

New generation of Sportage has a hybrid system of 180 hp. Photo: Kia Disclosure

The evolution of the Kia Sportage over five generations. Photo: Kia Disclosure

Interior of the new Kia Sportage

12.3-inch multimedia center of the new Kia Sportage. Photo: Kia Disclosure

Detail of the SUV’s front seats. Photo: Kia Disclosure

Trunk space has a capacity of 562 liters. Photo: Kia Disclosure

interior

Inside, the Sportage adopts a multimedia center with a 12.3” touchscreen and a digital instrument panel of the same size. In the back, there is a USB Type-C port available on the back of the front seats for passengers to charge their smartphones.

Among other equipment, the Sportage comes with automatic digital air conditioning and front control, multifunctional steering wheel, on-board computer with digital color screen with power flow indicator and sound system.

In the EX Prestige version, the front air conditioning control is touch-sensitive and the on-board computer is located on the instrument panel.

Security and technology

The Sportage includes: dual front, side and curtain air bags, electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors, heatable and with integrated LED turn signal repeaters, Isofix system, brakes with ABS and EBD systems, front and rear parking sensors and ramp start assistant (HAC).

In both versions, the SUV has several ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System technologies, starting with driver fatigue alerts (DAW), blind spot collision avoidance (BCW), rear collision avoidance and cross traffic. (RCCW), safe output (SEW); lane keeping and centering assistants (LKA/LFA), high beam (HBA), for frontal collision avoidance (FCA); reversing camera with dynamic parking guides (RVM) and front and rear parking sensors (PDW).

For the EX Prestige version, there is also the Forward Collision Avoidance Assistant including turning at junctions (FCA-JT), 360º vision cameras (SVM), blind spot monitor with digital instrument panel view (BVM) and autopilot. adaptive with congestion assistant (SCC).

prices

In Brazil, the Sportage will be offered in seven colors: Verde Aventura (metallic), Red Infra (metallic), White Casa (solid), White Luxury (pearlized), Black Pearl (pearlized), Silver Lunar (metallic) and Gray Penta ( metallic). R$ 2,800 is added to metallic and pearl paint finishes. The EX version costs R$224,990 and the EX Prestige costs R$259,990.