The appearance of the new Kia Sorento is clearly different compared to the old one.

Kia has shared the first images of the renewed Sorento. This is not a brand new generation, but a facelift. A drastic one, because the looks are clearly different compared to the model before the facelift.

The current fourth generation Kia Sorento came on the market about three years ago. The front has now been given the T-shape, or the current family nose of the South Korean car brand. It looks a lot less boring compared to the pre-facelift model. That was a fairly traditionally designed SUV. Kia now dares to take steps with the new Sorento.

The interior has also received a small makeover. Smaller ventilation grilles can be seen, freeing up space for a larger central screen. The series of buttons below the screen are again reminiscent of the Kia EV6.

For now, the South Korean brand has only released images of the exterior and interior of the new Kia Sorento. More information about powertrain and other technical specs will follow soon. It is not yet known whether the facelift will also come to the Netherlands, but it is expected that it will. After all, the current Sorento is also available from us.

This article New Kia Sorento quite overhaul first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #Sorento #overhaul