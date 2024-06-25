There Kia Picanto has been updated with a revised version, with a new design and advanced technologies. A choice between the basic version and the GT Linewhich features one sporty style with advanced technologies. From a technical point of view you are forced to choose between two units 1.0 and 1.2 liter Smartstream petrol, without electrification. Motorization will also arrive by the end of 2024 LPG.

New Kia Picanto 2024

The new Picanto is inspired by the design philosophy “Opposites United” by Kia, which debuted on the EV6 electric SUV. On the outside it features the new light signature, along with the front bumper and feature “tiger nose” mask.

New Kia Picanto on the road

The LED headlights and daytime running lights, which emphasize the car’s modern appearance. At the rear, the new headlights and bumper make their debut.

The basic version of the Picanto comes standard with 14 inch wheelsbut you can choose between new 14-inch alloy wheels, 15-inch alloy wheels and new 16 inches as optional.

New Kia Picanto New Picanto front New Picanto rear 3/4 New rear Picanto New Picanto on the road New Picanto on the road New Picanto on the road New Picanto on the road New Picanto on the road Front headlight signature light Rear light signature light 16″ GT Line alloy wheels New Kia Picanto GT Line

The setup GT Line introduces new sporty elements, such as a larger “tiger nose” grille 16-inch diamond-cut wheels dedicated and a rear diffuser sporty.

Kia Picanto engines

The new Picanto debuts on the market with two petrol engines: a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder 63 HP it’s a 1.2 liter 4-cylinder 79 HP. The 1.0-liter engine is geared towards efficiency, while the 1.2-liter offers better performance, especially for speed and recoverythanks to the greater torque.

New Kia Picanto on the road

Both engines are efficient and have low CO2 emissions, with improved exhaust gas recirculation systems and optimized intake valve timing. The traction is front and you can choose between a five-speed manual transmission (5MT) or the automated manual transmission (AMT) from Kia, which combines the efficiency of the manual with the convenience of the automatic. A version will also be available 1.0 MPi LPG with manual transmission and AMT during the year.

5MT 5-speed manual gear lever

Both engines transmit power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission (5MT) or via the automatic manual transmission (AMT) from Kiawhich is based on a five-speed manual gearbox with clutch and shift actuators to automate their respective functions.

Kia Picanto trim features

The Picanto on the road offers a ready and fun ride thanks to the independent MacPherson strut suspension and torsion beam rear axle. His long step improves stability on all types of roads.

New Kia Picanto on the road

The quick steering and the reduced weight in front of the front axle contribute to agile handling. Furthermore, the braking torque control improves stability during turns. The latter is an additional function of the system electronic stability control (ESC).

KIa Picanto infotainment

The new Picanto is equipped with a navigation system 8.0 inch touchscreen and a digital display in the dashboard. Offers multiple Bluetooth connection, supports Apple CarPlay And Android Auto and provides online services such as traffic information, weather forecasts and parking details.

Cockpit dashboard with 8.0-inch touchscreen and digital driver display

Users can use theKia Connect app to send directions to your vehicle, check its location, and access diagnostic reports and notifications. Furthermore, the Picanto features over-the-air wireless updates for navigation and infotainment systems and offers features such as navigation “Last Mile” to guide users after parking.

The ADAS of the Kia Picanto

The new Picanto is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a range of active safety devices to ensure maximum occupant protection.

The ADAS sensor in the front bumper

Among the main features are thefrontal collision avoidance assistance, blind spot warning, lane keeping assist and many others. The car also has airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a reinforced structure to improve safety in the event of an impact.

Kia Picanto price

The range of the new Picanto includes three trim levels and a special version to celebrate 20 years of the model in Italy. The starting price is 16,500 euros with the basic setup Urbanwhich includes as standard Kia’s navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 4.2-inch digital cluster, dual-function halogen headlights, 14-inch alloy wheels and a cloth interior.

New Picanto GT Line rear 3/4

The special version 20th Anniversary Editionequipped with a 1.0l MPi engine, offers 16-inch wheels, Full LED headlights, LED rear lights, tinted rear windows, leather steering wheel and gear knob, front and rear electric windows, front armrest with storage compartment, interior finishes silver, Rear seat occupant alert (RSOA) and spare wheel.

The version Styleavailable only with 1.2l MPi engine and manual or automatic transmission (AMT), starts from 19,750 euros and includes metallic paint, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, smart key, artificial leather seats and high-gloss black interior trim.

16″ GT Line alloy wheels

The top of the range version GT line includes all the features of the Style, adding a sporty design, 16″ wheels dedicated, central LED light band, sports leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals, and is available with 1.0 MPi and 1.2 MPi engines.

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI Urban: €16,500

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI AMT Urban: €17,500

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI Launch Edition: €17,950

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI AMT Launch Edition: €18,950

→ Picanto 1.2 DPI Style: €19,750

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI GT Line: €19,750

→ Picanto 1.2 DPI GT Line: €20,750

→ Picanto 1.0 DPI AMT GT Line: €20,750

→ Picanto 1.2 DPI AMT Style: €20,750

→ Picanto 1.2 DPI AMT GT Line: €21,750

Photo new Kia Picanto GT Line

