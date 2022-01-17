Kia unveiled the first information and features of the new generation of Niro, available in versions HEV (hybrid), PHEV (plug-in) and EV (100% electric). This model is completely new and more modern, taking up the shapes and characteristics of the latest Kia, ie the electric EV6 and the Sportage SUV. After the world premiere in Seoul, the Kia Niro is expected on the market in 2022.

New Kia Niro features, how is it?

Completely redesigned, the brand new Niro was developed according to Kia’s design philosophy, Opposites United, following the “Joy for Reason” pillar. It takes inspiration from nature not only in design, but also in the choice of color, materials and finishes.

The strong influence of the design details taken from theHabaniro concept is evident in the elegant crossover look with a strong character, emphasized by the two-tone bodywork. The large upright at the rear, in addition to the aesthetic function, plays an important practical role, as improves airflow resulting in concrete aerodynamic advantages, and fits well into the design of the rear lights a boomerang shape.

New Kia Niro Hybrid HEV

As for the external dimensions, the new Niro is larger, being now long 4,420 mm, wide 1,825 mm, high 1,545 mm. The wheelbase is 2,720 mm. Compared to the older generation it has grown by 65mm, 20mm, 10mm and 20mm respectively.

On the Kia Niro we find the usual front grille “Tiger face” evolved, which now extends from the hood to the fender with sculpted profiles. The contemporary design of the front also provides LED daytime running lights “Heartbeat”.

Behind, however, the new Kia is characterized by exclusivity vertical design of the optical unit. In the side view, generous hips and glazed surface with a clean and vertical cut.

New Kia Niro, interior with recycled materials

The new Kia Niro pays attention to the environment: in the passenger compartment the headlining is made with recycled paper, the seats are manufactured in Tencel, a Bio fabric in eucalyptus fiber, and on the door panels is used paint free of BTX.

The cockpit in the forms is characterized by horizontal and diagonal lines, which oppose each other. The elegant central console is easy and immediate to use with the “Shift by Wire” gear selector. The latter is inserted into a surface glossy black and comes with a simple and modern look.

Recycled materials have been used in the interior of the new Niro

The infotainment system screen and air vents are incorporated into the diagonal spaces of the dashboard; the interior lighting is stimulating and makes the interior very welcoming.

Even the seats have been the subject of in-depth studies and present innovative shapes, just think that the rear upholstery of the headrests incorporates a comfortable clothes hangers.

New hybrid and electric Kia Niro

From a technical point of view, the new Kia Niro confirms the engines hybrid HEV And PHEV plug-in, along with that 100% electric EV. The HEV mounts the petrol engine Smartstream 1.6 liter GDI. The four-cylinder unit can count on a maximum power of 105 hp And 144 Nm (14.7 kgf.m) of torque. When combined with the electric motor synchronous with permanent magnets from 32 kW, the HEV model produces a maximum combined power of 141 PS.

The 1.6-liter GDI engine is paired with the dual clutch automatic transmission (6DCT) six-speed second generation, carefully designed and optimized to increase efficiency and reduce weight. The system of regenerative braking Kia’s intelligent allows drivers to choose from a number of regeneration levels to easily slow down the car and recover kinetic energy to maximize driving range. The system can calculate the required regeneration amount using the radar and the slope information of the road.

New Kia Niro is HEV hybrid and PHEV plug-in and 100% electric

On the plug-in hybrid Kia introduces the “Greenzone Drive Mode”, an unprecedented feature that acts on the driving mode by switching from (P) HEV to EV (100% electric) automatically thanks to the technology of smart navigation.

When driving in limited traffic areas, in residential areas or near schools and hospitals, the vehicle passes automatically the use of electric propulsion only on the basis of the information it collects from the navigation system and from the data of the driving history. Plus it is capable of recognize places most popular such as home and office which are registered in the navigation system as “Greenzone”.

New Kia Niro trim and suspension

On the new Kia Niro suspension and steering have been optimized to ensure the most comfortable ride possible. At the front, the all-new Niro benefits from a strut-type suspension MacPherson, while behind there is a configuration of type a four arms.

Rear view of the new Kia Niro Hybrid HEV

The geometry of the front and rear suspension have been optimized for better responsiveness, stability and ride comfort, while the optimized steering ratio and new bearing tiltable mast reduce friction to improve steering.

ADAS on the new Kia Niro

Safety was a top priority during the development of the new Kia Niro. As a result, the high-strength lightweight bodywork of the vehicle is equipped with a front impact structure multi-load.

The second generation of Niro features new advanced systems of driving assistance (ADAS) intelligent DriveWise by Kia. The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) warns the driver if the risk of a collisionand with other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. Functions Junction Turning And Junction Crossing on the other hand, the system provides maximum preventive safety when crossing an intersection. If the turn signal is activated, the system warns the driver if there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle. Likewise, a warning is provided if there is a risk due to vehicles approaching from the left or right when the driver is crossing a straight intersection. If either risk increases, the system will warn the driver before automatically apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

Using information from the front camera and navigation system of the new Niro, theIntelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA) provides a warning and adjusts the speed if the driver exceeds the Speed ​​Limit.

In the maneuvers of parking area instead the Safe Exit Assist (SEA) while the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) is a function that allows the vehicle to park independently, regardless of whether the driver is in the vehicle or not. Allows you to move your car out of a parking space in front and behind in the distance with the remote controller.

Instrument panel of the new Kia Niro

The ADAS equipment of the new Niro also includes: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) based on navigation ), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R) and Parking Distance Warning front / rear (PDW-FR).

New Kia Niro photo

