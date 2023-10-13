Kia is focusing decisively on the production of electric carsannouncing three new models during its premiere EV Day in Korea. During the event, Kia presented theEV5a compact SUV designed to meet the expectations of millennials, along with two new concepts: theEV3 and theEV4.

New Kia electric cars

By 2027 Kia will bring 15 battery-powered models to the market, with the aim of selling 1 million electric vehicles in one year by 2026 and increase this figure to 1.6 million by 2030.

Kia EV5

Prices of new Kia electric cars, developed on E-GMP electric platformthey go from 26,000 to 75,000 euros. Kia has announced that the first to be launched is the EV5followed by EV3 crossover and from EV4 sedanboth presented in Korea as concepts.

Kia EV5 EV5 rear 3/4 EV5 cockpit dashboard Kia Concept EV3 Concept EV3 rear 3/4 Concept EV3 cockpit dashboard Concept EV4 front 3/4 Concept EV4 rear 3/4 Concept EV4 cockpit dashboard New Kia electric cars arriving

Furthermore, the arrival of the EV2an even smaller model suitable for urban driving designed for the European market and with an expected price of less than 30,000 euros. The EV2 will arrive in 2025 and will be built in the factory Žilina in Slovakia.

Kia EV3 electric crossover

The Concept EV3 of Kia anticipates the arrival of Compact electric CUV. It builds on the technology, practicality and design of the flagship SUV, the EV9, but in a more compact and accessible size.

Kia Concept EV3

This fusion of apparent opposites is a key element of the design philosophy “Opposites United” of Kia. The cabin of the Concept EV3 features a unique design with a sloping windshield and squared wheel arches, creating a contrast of dynamic lines.

Kia Concept EV3 cockpit dashboard

Inside, the cabin focuses on emotional well-being, with ergonomic seats and adjustable tables, while the folding rear seat allows you to transport bulky objects as electric scooters and bicycles.

Kia EV4 electric sedan

There Concept EV4 of Kia anticipates the characteristics of a beautiful and futuristic electric sedanwhich embodies philosophy “Power to Progress” Of “Opposites United” through clear and geometric lines with a sporty and technological atmosphere.

Kia Concept EV4

This electric sedan introduces a new type of electric vehicle with one innovative stylewith a aggressive front and a large design.

Kia Concept EV4 cockpit dashboard

Inside, the cabin boasts an elegant, spacious and inspiring space, with a new feature called “Mind Modes” which adjusts ambient lighting and ventilation according to the driver’s needs.

Photos of Kia EV3, EV4 and EV5 electric cars

Read also:

👉 All the news on the Kia brand

👉 Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

👉 CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electricity cost



👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 KIA price list 👉 Used KIA ads

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK