The top of the Absolute Combating Championship (UFC) plans to contain the Swede Khamzat Chimaev in two tournaments with a distinction of seven days. Reported by MMA Junkie.

On September 19, in Las Vegas, 26-year-old Chimaev will battle the American Gerald Mirshert. The second occasion will happen on the “combating island” Yas in every week on September twenty sixth. Will probably be led by the confrontation between Israel Adesanya and Paolo Costa. Chimaev’s rival remains to be unknown. White burdened that he’s engaged on organizing a battle between the Swedish athlete and UFC veteran Damian Maya.

Chimaev has been in comparison with the Russian blended type (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. The brand new Khabib, because the Chechen native was dubbed within the press, made his spectacular debut within the UFC. Chimaev received two victories in ten days. Following his success, he challenged a number of promotion stars. Particularly, he admitted his readiness to battle Maya, in addition to the American Jorge Masvidal.

Chimaev was born in Chechnya and moved to Sweden on the age of 16. He has eight victories in eight fights.