The manager of the American mixed style fighter (MMA) Nick Diaz, Kevin Mubenga, commented on rumors about a possible fight with the Swede Khamzat Chimaev. Reported by journalist Ariel Helvani in his Twitter…

A spokesman for the 37-year-old Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran said Chimaev, also known as New Khabib, is not yet worthy of a fight with Diaz. “He’s a promising athlete, but he hasn’t earned a mega fight with Nick yet. So let’s put an end to this rumor, ”Mubenga said.

Chimayev’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz also spoke out against a possible confrontation. According to the representative of the Swedish fighter, Diaz’s time has already passed, and organizing such a fight would become a crime. Earlier, he reported about Chimaev’s readiness to return in the summer.

Chimaev is a native of Chechnya. He has nine victories in nine fights on his account. He won three of them within the UFC in 66 days, setting a promotion record.