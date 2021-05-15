Swedish mixed style fighter (MMA) Khamzat Chimaev in Instagram ridiculed Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov and threatened his family, but then removed all posts. The publication drew attention to the publication Sport24.

First, Chimaev responded to Khabib’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who reproached him for wanting to “break” the former champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) and hurt the Dagestani people. In response, Abubakar Nurmagomedov advised the fighter not to mix up relations between the two peoples.

Then New Khabib published an image in which Nurmagomedov, surrounded by his team, sort out the relationship with the friend of the Irishman Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov. Chimaev ridiculed Nurmagomedov for the fact that he did not resolve his issues on his own. He later deleted all of these posts.

On May 14, New Khabib promised to break Nurmagomedov in the octagon. This is how he reacted to the words of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who called the Dagestani athlete a UFC project and offered Nurmagomedov any money for a fight against a representative of Akhmat.

Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion. On account of his 29 wins in 29 fights. He left the sport in the fall. Chimaev holds the UFC record – he played three fights in 66 days. The Swede of Chechen origin has won nine victories in nine battles.