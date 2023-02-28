Whe currently wants to build a house is having a hard time. Interest rates are high, land prices have hardly fallen and the prices for building materials have risen. Support funds, which have been granted for years by the state bank KfW, are intended to provide some relief. The criteria for this will change on March 1st.

Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Then the KfW will launch a new “climate-friendly new building” program. It replaces the previous “Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings” (BEG, loan 261), which will in future only apply to the renovation of existing buildings under the same conditions.

The new program applies to the construction and purchases of new buildings. Low-interest loans are paid without the previous grants. The interest rates will not be fixed until March 1st, but are expected to be well below market rates. So far they have fluctuated between 0.75 and 1.89 percent.

Low-interest loans up to 150,000 euros

The new program will only be supported with 750 million euros instead of more than ten billion euros as in 2022. In the future, the state wants to promote the renovation of existing houses more than new buildings. This means that if the pot is used up like last year, applicants will get nothing. Early applications are therefore worthwhile, but they are only possible for the new funding from March 1st.

From June 1st there will also be a special new building subsidy for families, which will include a further 350 million euros. Details are not yet available, but it is apparently to be granted up to an annual income of 60,000 euros plus 10,000 euros for each child. The interest rates are likely to be a little lower, so it would be worthwhile for families not to apply for the new subsidy on March 1st but to wait until June. Please note: In order to receive money, construction must not have started or the purchase must be completed.







As before, only new buildings that achieve efficiency house level 40 will be funded. This means that the energy requirement is no more than 40 percent of a defined standard house. In addition, the new building must not be heated with oil, gas or biomass. And the house must not emit more than a certain amount of carbon dioxide in its entire life cycle. If the house also meets the criteria for the “Sustainable Building Plus” or “Sustainable Building Premium” quality seal, up to EUR 150,000 of credit is reduced, otherwise only EUR 100,000. The interest rates are the same in both cases. The seals define requirements for the building material, but also for accessibility. They are somewhat broader than the sustainability seal of the previous new building promotion.

Anyone who did not meet the conditions of the seal could not get any money for the new house from the existing program – in future they could. So here it is worth waiting for March 1st. Others could consider whether they should quickly apply for a loan with a subsidy on the old terms. This is possible until the end of the month, cheap loans of up to 120,000 euros are granted. The new program can be combined with other funding measures, such as the “KfW home ownership program”. Anyone who installs a solar system on a new building benefits from tax relief.