The big headline for the tourism sector almost writes itself: in 2023, tourism will finally overcome the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The world has reopened its borders and, according to the latest data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), between January and August of last year there were 975 million international travelers, which has allowed them to predict that 2023 would close with a recovery of the 90% of the levels prior to the health emergency. Although, yes, the data are uneven: while the Middle East improves its results compared to 2019, driven by the development of new destinations and the celebration of large events, Asia and the Pacific only reach 62%, marked, in turn, by a huge drop in northeastern countries and a later reopening of destinations.

“This 2023 has been a year of inflection for the tourism industry. For the first time, we are seeing accommodation contracting volumes prior to the pandemic,” says Pilar Crespo, regional director of Booking.com in Spain and Portugal. According to their data, in the third quarter of last year, reservations through their platform increased by 15% compared to the same period in 2022 and 24% compared to the same period in 2019. And in the (very) little that We are now 2024, expectations are skyrocketing. “Travel demand among Spaniards has increased by 39% in the first days of 2024,” says Ángel Guirado, Skyscanner travel expert, based on the volume of searches on the platform during the first week of the year. .

Now it's time to wonder what the star destinations will be for the coming months. “The happy city of Olbia, in Sardinia, occupies first place for Spanish travelers. And, curiously, it coincides with the destination that has dropped the most in price in the last year. The same thing happens with other places like Ho Chi Minh City and Boston,” explains Guirado. Japan and Portugal are the only countries that place two destinations on Skyscanner's most searched list; Osaka and Tokyo for the Japanese country and Ponta Delgado and Faro for the Portuguese country. It is notable that in this classification there is no mention of the Caribbean, an area that became a refuge destination for many due to closed borders and high prices for flights to Asia.

Crespo also points out the ever-present importance of European capitals. “Eight of the ten cities in the top 10 are European. Specifically, Edinburgh, London, Vienna, Copenhagen, Brussels, Budapest, Prague and Istanbul are the most sought after places to travel next year. However, it is Bangkok and Marrakech that are positioned in the lead,” he points out. As for trends, there is room here for the Mexican city of Mérida or the eternal Buenos Aires. Also other long-haul destinations such as Rotorua, in New Zealand; Panglao, in the Philippines, and Cairns, in Australia.

View of Lagoa do Canario, on the island of San Miguel (Azores). Alexandre Balas (GETTY IMAGES)

More expensive tickets

There is undoubtedly a determining element when planning a trip, and that in 2024 will be even more present: the price. The cost of flights has increased, on average, by 31%, according to a study carried out by the Mabrian platform, which locates the areas with the highest price increase in Northern Europe, Southern Europe and the Mediterranean, and Asia. This factor is highlighted in a survey carried out by Skyscanner, which shows that three out of ten respondents say they feel somewhat or very overwhelmed when booking their trips, and 59% of them cite price as the main reason. “It is one of the classic barriers to access to travel, and in addition to limiting access, it conditions the days of stay, average spending or consumption of services, whether gastronomic, excursions, etc.,” explains Iván Méndez, manager of the National Union of Travel Agencies (UNAV). Thus, behaviors are modified to encourage saving and not having to stay at home. The tourism intelligence platform ForwardKeys points to the fact of making fewer, although longer, trips, while out-of-season getaways are also growing, facilitated by the increase in hybrid jobs, or to closer or cheaper destinations. “Almost half of Spaniards, 49%, plan to choose destinations where prices are lower than in their place of origin,” says Crespo.

The attraction of the north

If inflation and rising prices influence the tourism sector, so does climate change — with data such as 2023 being the warmest year ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) —. From Booking they point out a change in trend in this sense that will also increase, with a high percentage of travelers (56%, according to their surveys) who plan to use their rest days to escape the heat. Not in vain, according to data from eDreams, five of the ten destinations that grew the most in Spain in 2023 are located in the north of the peninsula: A Coruña, Bilbao, Oviedo, Vigo and Santander.

The rise of these destinations also points to the search for less saturated enclaves. “Non-crowding is among the main arguments for choosing one location or another and is among the five fundamental reasons that guide the final choice,” says Méndez. According to data from the Skyscanner report, 89% of travelers consider that the same destinations are perpetuated over and over again through social networks and conventional media such as television and cinema. “It seems clear that there is a general feeling of fatigue towards the most well-worn tourist attractions,” summarizes Guirado.

Urban art in Olbia (Sardinia). Imago / Alamy / Cordon Press

'Gastro' and musical tourism

“Travelers are increasingly looking for cultural exploration and personalized experiences,” says Guirado. Gastronomic experiences, whether by visiting a specific restaurant or discovering the gastronomy of the area, continue to increase. But the main protagonist of 2024, according to the experts consulted, is music tourism. Amadeus studied the impact on search volume and bookings of concert announcements by groups and singers such as Coldplay or Taylor Swift. In the case of the latter, they assure that the performances planned in Melbourne and Sydney in February 2024 significantly increased the volume of reservations, with an average weekly growth of 446%.

In addition, this year the commitment to more personalized trips will continue, highlighting the search for low-cost luxury. A trend that some airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air France or KLM have joined, offering a greater variety of business fares to make them more accessible and avoiding packages.

