In the trial against Cristina Kirchner Due to the alleged corruption in public works, the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) will begin this week a new round of testimonial statements that will focus on a key part of the indictment: the agreements signed between the Directorate of National Roads and the province of Santa Cruz. This instrument was used to sign 46 of the 52 contracts it received Lazaro Baez. An audit determined that no type of control was applied over the derivative funds and the works to be carried out. The prosecution will focus on the administrative structure that -the accusation maintains-, ended up benefiting the Austral Group with 46,000 million pesos.

The accusation that led Cristina to her first trial in a corruption case maintains that from the Kirchner government and various “state agencies linked to public works, a functional structure was “set up aimed at the theft of public funds through the discretionary allocation (almost 80%) of the road works awarded in Santa Cruz, “which represented the hiring of the State” in favor of Lázaro Báez “for that multimillion dollar sum.

For this reason, at this stage the trial will focus on the assembly of the administrative and state structure that made it possible for 46 of the 52 contracts to be signed through agreements between the Directorate of National Roads and the Provincial Highway Agency of Santa Cruz.

The accusation indicates that Santa Cruz “was the setting chosen for the illegal joint action of a group of officials who, led by the heads of the National Executive Power, used the state bureaucracy itself to provide funds to said province, so that once there, reached the hands of Lázaro Báez, who as an individual would receive them and then, outside the public sphere, the money would initiate different paths, including, a way back to former presidents and their children“.

Cristina Kirchner during one of the hearings of the trial for public works / Photo Maxi Failla.

Based on this point, a new round of testimonial statements will begin in the trial by the Federal Oral Court 2, made up of judges Jorge Gorini, Andrés Basso and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu. It will seek to determine the reasons that justified this “administrative setup” that would have been key to diverting millionaire amounts to Báez, who arranged it and what controls were applied, among other points.

One of the documents that was taken during the investigation by the prosecutors Gerardo Pollicita and Ignacio Mahiques indicated that 90% of the works assigned to the Austral Group belonging to Lázaro Báez were implemented through agreements with the Provincial Highway Agency.

This methodology meant “the delegation of functions of the National Highway to the Provincial Highway, since 90% of the works in the province of Santa Cruz were carried out by agreement “, explains the audit.

The report used by the investigating prosecutors maintains that this way of granting 46 road contracts to the former business partner of the Kirchners lacked controls regarding the sending of funds by way of certification without prior confirmation that the works had the level of progress declared by the companies.

What was pointed out in that work carried out by Vialidad Nacional, under the management of Mauricio Macri, is that this methodology meant that, being the national body the one that tendered the work and financed it through the agreements signed with the province of Santa Cruz, the Provincial Roads Directorate assumed the role as principal of the work and performed “consequently, a large part of the functions that the National Highway Administration performs in direct works.”

Lázaro Báez, during one of the hearings for the trials that follows him for benefiting from public works during Kirchnerism / Photo EFE

Those functions include carry out the project and tender it, award, contract, certify the works, inspect the works, sanction and approve modifications. The audit included in the file maintains that it was a decision “of a strict higher order” that 90% of the contracts that Báez received be handled in that way. Vialidad Provincial, where businessman K had staff working, was on paper responsible for controlling the work of Austral Construcciones, supervising the works and then ordering the release of payments.

The cause, among other points, holds that Lázaro Báez did not have the technical capacity to receive so many contracts. But at the same time, the body responsible for controlling the works -Vialidad de Santa Cruz- “lacked the necessary resources to carry out an adequate road task.” The funds were released in favor of the company when the progress of the work was inspected, but according to the audit there were permanent delays in the same. There were also constant changes in work costs.

“The supervision carried out by the Districts was very limited, generally consenting to a monthly tour, in which the tasks that were certified were superficially verified“, maintains the Definitive Report 57/13, when Cristina Kirchner was still president.

On Santa Cruz soil there was an endowment of three supervisors, “amount that is not related to the amount of works by Agreements managed” in favor of Báez. The expertise ordered by the TOF 2 on five witness cases determined that the Austral Group did not have the technical capacity to obtain all the bids it had won. There were not even personnel to simultaneously control the works that were at great distances from each other.