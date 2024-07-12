This week beat em up style games have returned to relevance, and we have seen that recently with the official reveal of Double Dragon Revivewhich is prepared to take the franchise to the third dimension with the development touches of Arc System WorksBut that is not the only announcement, as the brand karate Kid will return even though Cobra Kai will no longer continue its seasons beyond the sixth this year, and it will do so with the original characters that placed the saga within popular culture.

This game is named after The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, and it is a classic arcade-style beat em up in which we can use Daniel Russo, Mr. Miyagi, Kumiko and Ali Millsfighting mythical enemies of the franchise such as himself Johnny Lawrence and his skeleton-dressed sidekicks. From what can be seen in the first trailer, it will be very similar to what we saw with TMNT: Shredder’s Revengewhich seems to have brought this genre of video games back into fashion.

Here is the video:

As for the game’s release date, it will arrive next month. September 20 of this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

It is worth mentioning that it will be published by GameMill Entertainmentwho have worked on the recent games of Nickelodeon guy Smash Bros., To this we add that they also made a game of Cobra Kaiso they already have experience with the franchise.

Author’s note: It looks great, but the problem is that it will be released in the middle of a titanic wave of releases that could make it go unnoticed. We’ll see if this title is worth it in the end.