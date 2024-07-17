Home page politics

From: Christian Nemeth

Press Split

The newly developed drone from Donaustahl is going to a Ukrainian unit. According to the manufacturer, it is modular and versatile.

Hutthurm – The arms company Donaustahl GmbH, based in Bavaria and founded in 2020, will supply Ukraine with new types of drones in the ongoing conflict with Russia. In particular, a Kiev infantry unit is to benefit from and test the technology made in Germany in the Ukraine war.

German company builds new kamikaze drone “Maus” for Ukrainian secret service

In an official post on the Social media platform X Donaustahl GmbH announced: “The Federal Ministry of Economics has granted Donaustahl GmbH – under strict conditions – the approval to manufacture and export the Adaptive Loitering Munition Platform (ALMP) ‘MAUS’ as well as the quick-release and ignition systems for PG7(S) warheads in accordance with Sections 2-3 of the KrWaffKontrG. The first purchaser of the systems will be the elite FPV unit ‘KRAKEN’ of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service.”

It could also be seen at the International Aerospace Exhibition Berlin (ILA) 2024: The MAUS drone (DS-M-V1A1), equipped with a grenade, at the Donaustahl stand. © IMAGO / dts news agency



Donaustahl emphasizes that its MAUS platform and its application possibilities are the first Western system of this class to be subjected to a comprehensive evaluation by the Ukrainian unit. The aim is to demonstrate its operational capability and effectiveness.

Donaustahl is the only German producer of kamikaze drones

Loud n-tv.de Donaustahl is the only German company that Kamikaze drones developed and produced. The company emphasizes that the drones are modular and equipped with a quick-click system that allows the warheads to be changed easily.

The “Maus” system is intended to be used in attacks against both infantry and tanks. The combat range is five to seven kilometers.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Strict requirements for “Maus” drone export

The decision of the Federal Ministry of Economics to grant the export license is subject to strict conditions to ensure that the weapon systems are used exclusively in compliance with international laws and regulations.

The Kraken infantry unit is a reconnaissance and commando unit that is subordinate to the Ukrainian Secret Service (HUR) and operates in the shadow of the Ukrainian army. It was founded on February 24, the day of the Russian hostilities, by former Azov fighters. (chnnn)