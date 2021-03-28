The Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice denounced a new K maneuver against 25 prosecutors that they investigated Cristina Kirchner and former officials of her government in corruption cases.

In a statement, the association chaired by Marcelo Gallo Tagle, warned that the former director of Counterintelligence of the AFI and current deputy of the Frente de Todos Rodolfo Tailhade asked for the affidavits of those 25 prosecutors, not to analyze your assets but to increase “A smear campaign” with those officials.

Tailhade did so in his capacity as a member of the monitoring commission of the public prosecutor’s office.

In this commission is where the K promoted the law to modify the legal framework of the prosecutors, which Juntos por el Cambio refuses to approve in Deputies. With this law he seeks that I quit the current provisional attorney general of the nation, Eduardo Casal.

Also, Tailhade is one of the Operative Puf operators against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes that this week was unarchived by order of the Buenos Aires federal chamber.

The request was revealed by Luis Majul in his TV program on La Nación +.

Among those named appear Casal, the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli (who investigated the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes), José María Campagnoli (the Ruta del Dinero K), Carlos Rívolo (Boudou and Cuadernos), Gerardo Pollicita (cause Vialidad), Eduardo Taiano (the crime of Nisman), Sergio Rodríguez (Odebrecht), Guillermo Marijuan (Ruta del Dinero K) and Ignacio Mahiques (Vialidad), among others.

“The maneuver that is questioned is not to display our affidavits of assets, but rather it is done in the context of a smear campaign”Adds the statement.

The sense of the order, he points out, is to make a “assault” against prosecutors and damaging their image on social media and the media.

The association warned that “These unnecessary and futile attacks are part of an enslavement” of the public prosecutor’s office.

Last week, Tailhade described as “an absolutely sinister character” the prosecutor in the case for the future dollar, Raúl Pleé, who was in favor of advancing the file in which Vice President Cristina Kirchner is being processed.

Tailhade also expressed his opinion on the decision of the Argentine Football Association, which announced that it had suspended prosecutor Raúl Pleé as president of the Ethics Court of that entity, due to incompatibility of positions. In addition, part of the AFA dome is aligned with the K.

Referring to the prosecutor Pleé and also mentioning the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, the deputy said that “they continue to be powerful because the opposition does not want to remove the law of the Public Ministry and change the Prosecutor and elect him according to the Constitution.”

