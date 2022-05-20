Since the movie universe of Marvel Y DC is present in pop culture, it seems that people’s interest in seeing their heroes in video games has become a constant. For this reason, publishers do not stop releasing titles one after another, whether they are higher or lower budget, and now they have just announced a project in relation to the League of Justice.

Through a trailer we were introduced DC Justice Leaguea video game that will bring together the most important heroes in the world DC to combat the most dangerous threats on earth. However, in this video not many details were shown beyond what the characters will look like, these being big heads with small bodies.

The person in charge of this title will be Outright Games, a company that is normally in charge of making adaptations focused on the smallest players, so a complex plot should not be expected. On the contrary, it can be expected to be somewhat more relaxed and with touches of humor.

Here are the frequently asked questions that are asked to the developer studio, PHL CollectiveRegarding the game:

What else can you tell us about the game? We can’t say too much at this point, other than it’s going to be one heck of an action adventure featuring some of the most iconic superheroes on the planet! We will announce more soon. Which of the DC superheroes are included in the game? You’ll be able to play as some of the most iconic members of the Justice League as you take on some of the most powerful villains in the DC Universe. Are there any voice actors from the show present in the game? We will share more about the voice actors soon! Is there paid content in the game? There is no paid content in this title. Will there be DLC? We are looking into DLC opportunities, but nothing is confirmed at this time. What age rating is it? The game is intended for ages 10 and up – it will be great for family and friends to join in!

As for the departure date, it is only mentioned that it will arrive at some point in the 2023. will be released in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: nintendo life