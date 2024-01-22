Two years ago the movie was released Jurassic World Dominiona film that finally ended the trilogy in which Chris Pratt He was the main character, going from the inauguration of a new park, as well as the escape of many dinosaurs to the real world. And although many might think that they are going to let the franchise rest, it seems not, since it is said that the next installment that will also carry the word World It is already being written.

As mentioned, Universal Pictures is already working on what's next for the series, announcing that the writer of the first film Park, David Koepp, is already creating the story for what the new generation of characters in this franchise will mean. And it is striking that by this time the script would already be very advanced, which is why there is talk of release dates for the project in the 2025or maybe a little later if some kind of setback happens.

It is worth mentioning that there is no confirmed director, but Frank Marshall the veteran and celebrated producer who oversaw the Jurassic World trilogy, is returning to produce, as is another veteran, Patrick Crowley. Steven Spielberg will be executive producer through his company Amblin Entertainmentsince he has been present in the franchise forever and it seems that he is not going to leave it.

As for why it takes again from the suffix of World, it is possible that they no longer want to limit themselves to a single location to have the new adventure, and thus we would see the giant lizards in all types of environments and even coexist with species that normally would not have any reason to have any type of contact. However, things with the new movie are ambiguous, that is until they give us some kind of details at important ceremonies like the cinemacon or in the Comic-Con big of San Diego in July.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor's note: If the next film is already being worked on, that means that the last one sold quite a bit at the box office, even though it did poorly with critics. I hope that with the original screenwriter we have something more entertaining and that they remove the unnecessary comedy that they put in the last trilogy.