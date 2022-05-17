Following its theatrical release worldwide, Jujutsu Jaisen 0 It has become a box office success compared to anime movies, which is why many of the fans already want to see it in a home format. Fortunately, it won’t be long before this happens, so in the meantime a trailer for this long-awaited release has already been released on DVD.

To help promote the first release of this home media version of the movie, the film’s official Twitter account has shown off some of the cool new artwork. This includes three well-known characters from the series: Yuta, Rika and Gojo. The best thing is that it will be included in the box to the delight of the most fanatical.

The Blu-ray of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It will be released in Japan this September, and unfortunately it is not known if there will be an international release soon, news that may discourage fans in the West. In addition, those who have not yet seen the film will have to wait a little longer, it may be December when it is decided to release it worldwide.

In news related to anime. My Hero Academia revealed how the latest technique of Todoroki, this thanks to a flashback that was introduced in the last volume of the manga. If you want to know all the information related to the wonderful technique, we leave you a link so you don’t miss any details regarding the popular franchise.

Via: comic book