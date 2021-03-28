The fight against tobacco smuggling, which has been carried out for many years by the State security forces and particularly the Customs Surveillance Service (SVA), has been generating disappointments since the Supreme Court issued a ruling in February 2019 that it established what can be considered “tobacco products” and what is not. And, according to the High Court, in order for tobacco leaves to be included in that category, it is required that they have been subjected to industrial processes. So the fact that it is cut or divided is not enough for the product to be considered typical of the crime of smuggling.

This jurisprudence has already caused in recent months that some police interventions against alleged tobacco smugglers have been judicially ruined, as the proceedings have ended up being archived by the investigating courts that were promoting them.

The last of the dismissals is dated February and the order has been issued by the head of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Murcia, Ángel Garrote. The exculpatory resolution for the two suspects, a Santo Ángel neighbor belonging to a family that has traditionally been engaged in that business, EMF, and one of his alleged collaborators, CAO, is relevant because in the operation that led to their arrest by Customs and National Police agents intervened not only a large quantity of cut tobacco leaf –about 150 kilograms–, but also 82 kilos of tobacco cuttings. The latter product raised further doubts as to whether or not it could be considered to be part of the concept “manufactured tobacco”.

The defense attorney, Raúl Pardo-Geijo, claimed the dismissal, arguing that carrying out the bite cannot be considered, in any case, as an “industrial process” necessary to be consumed. The Prosecutor’s Office, after analyzing the Supreme Court’s ruling, agreed with that criterion, which finally led the instructor to file the case, which will now be processed through administrative channels.