Yesterday was surprise news from Nintendosince they announced the next installment of 1-2 switches, which will have the mission of adding new mini-games that take advantage of the capabilities of the console. And along with this, there was an additional announcement because with said game new controls arrive to better enjoy said experience.

Through your account Twitter revealed a pair of new Joy-Con known as the pastel line, with colors ranging from purple, pink, yellow to green, only with a different tone than those already on the market. They will hit stores next June 30thcoinciding with the launch of the new title.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. What is your favourite colour? #Nintendo

It is worth mentioning, that they will be priced like any other pair of Joy-Con, being $80 lto figure suggested with suppliers. On the other hand, it is expected that Mexico some are charged $2000 MXN approximately, given that it is what they usually cost in our country. This marks a new color for the controls from what the T console includesears of the Kingdom.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: The truth is that they look very pretty, especially the combination that purple wears. However, I don’t think I’ll buy them, since I already have a couple that are not yet fully used.