John Wick It has become one of the most popular properties in recent years. With four films in, one would think that Lionsgate and Chad Stahelski, the creator of this character, would be ready to give the role of Keanu Reeves a rest. However, this is not the case. Not only are there intentions for a fifth feature film, But the John Wick universe is in the process of expanding with multiple new projects.

Not only The Continental gave us a look at the world of John Wick for the small screen, but an anime is already in production. Now, during a talk on The Discourse podcast, Stahelski revealed that more John Wick TV projects are already in development. This is what he commented:

“Lionsgate is asking us to develop the ‘John Wick’ TV show, so we thought we’d explore The High Table in that a little bit. I love Donnie [Yen]I love Rina [Sawayama]I love the Tracker (Shamier Anderson), and the TV show and its props will give us a chance to expand on the kind of fun world we’ve created, and no, it doesn’t have to be John Wick, the specific character, you know I mean, so we can explore all those things. And I think television is a better format for that, I think because people can fade into the background, you don’t have to spend as much time preparing the first act and all that. I think the main secret of ‘John Wick’ is that they are not meant to be movies. I think those are some of the criticisms that movies don’t get. They’re supposed to be love letters…yes, we know it’s Bugs Bunny, he’s supposed to be ‘The Lord of the Rings’, it’s fantasy. Are you really going to ask me about the existence of orcs, magic swords, or self-unraveling ropes and invisibility cloaks? Yes, ‘John Wick’ has that too. The curious thing is that bulletproof suits exist. We are making a story about a campfire. “We’re a modern fantasy, so it’s supposed to be fun and a little crazy.”

One of the new projects in development is The High Tablea production that will be in charge of exploring some of the villains that the series has. This is a concept that Stahelski has pointed out is found in Austin Powers, in the sense that this group is made up of stereotypes that we have seen for many, many years.

Along with this, he does not rule out the possibility of seeing more productions focused on the characters of Donnie Yen and other actors who have gained great popularity since their first appearance in films such as John Wick 4. Unfortunately, Many of these projects are in early stages of development, So there is still a long time before we see something concrete, whether in the cinema or a streaming service.

When the first John Wick movie was released in 2014, it is very likely that no one thought that this was only going to be the beginning of one of the most popular action franchises of the last decade, which was not only going to involve feature films, but series of all kinds as well. Along with this, we must thank this production for the resurgence in popularity for Keanu Reeves.

John Wick is a phenomenon that very few saw coming. In just a couple of years, the series has become a standard for action movies, and although it seems that the overexploitation of the franchise is in full force at the moment, it seems that the public is not interested in this, At least for the moment.

