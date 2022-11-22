Microids has published the launch trailer from New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninjawith which he also announced the release date of the game: November 24, 2022, i.e. in a very few days. It will be available immediately for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 in digital format. The physical editions for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 and the digital editions for PC and Xbox Series X|S will arrive on December 1, 2022.

When “Rock & Roll” really meant granite rocks and “fast food” meant dinner that could run, two cavemen named Joe and Mac lived a quiet life in their peaceful village. Don’t worry until a group of Neanderthals decide to ransack their homes and kidnap all the women!

Without delay, Joe and Mac set off on an adventure that will lead them to collide with dangerous dinosaurs, fight carnivorous plants and fearsome prehistoric antagonists to free their beloved wives! The completely renewed graphics hide the soul of the new title dedicated to Joe & Mac which promises to be brutal and completely insane!

Developed by Mr. Nutz Studio (Toki, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!) this new version of the cult arcade classic offers players the chance to discover a faithful remake enriched by an Arcade mode, the remaster of the original game and a longer version of the story mode called precisely Extended. Just like the original game, created for arcades in the 90s, New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will offer a two-player local co-op mode. Additionally, the game will also feature a training mode, a boss rush mode, and even a speedrun mode!

Also announced the Limited – T-Rex Edition of New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja which contains: a copy of the game, lots of stickers, a trading card and a 3D keychain.