As a player, he straddled some opponents. Its world class was undisputed. Now is WIlly Sagnol after his football career also took the next step in the coaching business. According to the sports information service, he will be the coach of the Georgian national team.
The former full-back stated that the direct talks with the GFF were decisive for him. “The content of the discussions with those responsible and the team’s potential convinced me to accept this challenge”. The contract will run for two years and should be signed on the weekend.