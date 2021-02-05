RTL signs Uli Hoeneß as a TV expert for three games of the German national soccer team. In March, the honorary president of FC Bayern will analyze the games of Joachim Löw’s team.

“I’m really looking forward to this interesting task, which is something completely new for me too”: Uli Hoeneß Image: dpa

Uli Hoeneß will accompany the games of the German national soccer team as an expert for RTL in March. The TV station announced this in a statement on Friday. The opinionated Honorary President of FC Bayern will analyze the three World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia, which will take place before the postponed European Football Championship. The first use of Hoeneß is on March 25th.

“I am really looking forward to this interesting task, which is also something completely new for me”, the long-time manager and president of FC Bayern is quoted as saying. “We all hope that the German national team will inspire us with their performances – and of course qualify for the upcoming World Cup. I’m curious: to these three games and my new role. Anyone who knows me knows that I always complete every task I take on with 100 percent, and I promise that to the fans and viewers at home in front of the television. “

