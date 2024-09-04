According to the criteria of
This disease in birds caused that, Due to the shortage of eggs, their prices are skyrocketing in New Jerseysomething that is greatly affecting citizens, since it is an essential food and in high demand even though it is not considered a basic necessity.
What is bird flu, the disease that caused egg prices to skyrocket in New Jersey?
According to Medline Plusan official U.S. government site, bird flu is a virus that occurs in wild birds and can also affect domestic birdswith the possibility that it could mutate into other animal species or even humans.
Although it is rare, It can also be transferred to humanscausing serious illness or, in some cases, death. The outbreak in the United States began in 2022 and has already affected more than 1,100 flocks of birds in 48 states, with New Jersey being one of the most affected, while 11 cases have been recorded in people.
In humans, The disease causes symptoms such as cough, diarrhea, respiratory distressfever, headache, malaise, muscle aches, runny nose and sore throat. People most likely to become infected are those who work in the fields with birds, frequently travel to a country where the virus is found, are exposed to animal feces or eat unpasteurized meat, eggs, milk or cheese.
