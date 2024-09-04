In the United States, the deliberate increase in prices for many products has been noted with great relevance in recent times, making the financial situation of citizens more complicated. In this regard, In New Jersey there was a noticeable increase in an essential food for many.

As reported in a report by Telemundoconsumers in the state have noticed in recent weeks that the price of eggs doubled in supermarkets and shops, and this It is due to the spread of bird flu which is affecting more and more birds in the region.

This disease in birds caused that, Due to the shortage of eggs, their prices are skyrocketing in New Jerseysomething that is greatly affecting citizens, since it is an essential food and in high demand even though it is not considered a basic necessity.

Bird flu wreaks havoc on New Jersey prices

What is bird flu, the disease that caused egg prices to skyrocket in New Jersey?

According to Medline Plusan official U.S. government site, bird flu is a virus that occurs in wild birds and can also affect domestic birdswith the possibility that it could mutate into other animal species or even humans.

Although it is rare, It can also be transferred to humanscausing serious illness or, in some cases, death. The outbreak in the United States began in 2022 and has already affected more than 1,100 flocks of birds in 48 states, with New Jersey being one of the most affected, while 11 cases have been recorded in people.

In humans, The disease causes symptoms such as cough, diarrhea, respiratory distressfever, headache, malaise, muscle aches, runny nose and sore throat. People most likely to become infected are those who work in the fields with birds, frequently travel to a country where the virus is found, are exposed to animal feces or eat unpasteurized meat, eggs, milk or cheese.