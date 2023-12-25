You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Several US states will have changes to their laws in 2024.
There will be various changes to the legislation next year
2024 is about to begin and with its arrival they will come changes in the laws of various states in the United States. Florida, for example, has already announced what the four modifications will be in its legislation for next year. Within this scenario, there will also be reforms for New Jersey residents.
Although the changes were approved throughout 2023 and already signed by Governor Phil Murphy, it will not be until January 1 when they come into effect. Within the list of modifications, benefits are included in working conditions and access to different products for women.
The new laws that will apply in New Jersey from 2024
First of all, The state will have an increase in the minimum wage, which will become US$15.13, as stated in the text of the laws shared through the state's official website. This goes hand in hand with what is happening in New York, which also modified this item and it will become a similar amount.
On the other hand also It will be mandatory for students in grades 6 to 12 to access menstrual products for free. These must be delivered by public schools, which will be in charge of distribution and being available to students who require it.
Along the same lines and also within the theme that is understood as women's rights, starting in 2024 Pharmaceutical companies will be authorized to distribute self-administered hormonal contraceptives without the need to present a medical prescription.. The objective of this regulation is to facilitate access to them for those who wish to obtain them and remove a bureaucratic step from the process.
