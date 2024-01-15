The state of New Jersey has various attractions, offers beautiful landscapes on its beaches and a quiet environment. Although if you want fun, you can go to Atlantic City full of casinos and an exciting nightlife. You can also get in touch with nature, the Meadowlands District is home to more than 265 species of birds and also has the Morristown National Historical Park where George Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters is located. For all this it could be a great place to live. Howeverbecame the state that most people left in 2023.

A study conducted by United Van Lines concluded that New Jersey lost more residents than any other US state last yearwhich means that, for the sixth consecutive year, it has been the area of ​​the country that the greatest number of people leave.

In detail, the analysis shows that 65 percent of the total number of people who moved in New Jersey in 2023 did so to leave the state. In this regard, EJ Antoni, public finance researcher and economist at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital, that The situation is mainly due to high taxes and liberal policies.

“This should not surprise us because “People are quite sensitive to tax rates when it comes to determining where to live and work,” Anthony said. The specialist added that this is a relevant issue now that people no longer need to be present in their workplace, such as an office building, but can carry out their work remotely, which is why they are looking for better living conditions.

And it is that New Jersey has the sixth highest state and local tax burden, as well as the third highest tax collection per capita. Not only that, it also has some of the highest property taxes in the country, which drives up the cost of living. To this we must add an unfavorable tax climate for companies.

New Jersey has high tax rates.

In addition to the tax burden, there are also those who believe that one of the reasons why thousands of people are leaving the state is the number of illegal immigrants who have arrived in the area, as stated by Representative Jeff Van Drew.

Which states are most Americans leaving?

It is clear that New Jersey has been the first place for abandonment in the United States for years, since a greater number of people decide to leave the state to seek their residence, compared to other districts. But which ones are also being abandoned to a greater extent?

According to United Van Lines analysis, this is the list of the five states that have recorded the most moves in 2023:

New Jersey Illinois North Dakota NY Michigan

Still, it is worth noting that New Jersey's record is important not only because it has been in first place for six years, but because it surpasses second place, which is Illinois, by almost four percentage points. On the contrary, the states that are becoming more attractive to live in and that have gained residents are: