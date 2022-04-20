Bishop Dennis Sullivan at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Blackwood, New Jersey, in April 2022. Diocese of Camden

The Diocese of Camden, in New Jersey (northeastern United States), has reached an agreement to resolve the complaints of nearly three hundred victims who accused members of the clergy of sexual abuse committed for decades when they were minors. The bishopric has agreed to pay 87.5 million dollars (80.65 million euros) to stop the avalanche of lawsuits in what is already considered one of the largest pacts in the history of the Catholic Church in the United States . It surpasses in amount the Boston case of 2003, perhaps the most notorious, whose investigation portrayed the Oscar-winning spot light (then 84 million were paid), but it is behind those of California or Oregon.

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan on Tuesday expressed his “deepest apologies to all those affected” in his diocese. “I pray for all survivors and pledge my continued commitment to ensure this never happens again,” added Sullivan, leader of a community that encompasses six counties in southern New Jersey (bordering on the west with the city of Philadelphia) and It has 62 parishes and some 486,000 faithful.

The newly reached agreement, which involves compensation of about $300,000 per plaintiff, could be just the beginning. Even if it is approved by a bankruptcy judge, this first step is not necessarily definitive due to the peculiarities of the American judicial system. As explained by the plaintiffs’ lawyers to The New York Times, the settlement opens the door to further litigation against insurers representing the diocese and the parishes or schools where those abuses took place. One of those lawyers, Jeff Anderson, who represents 74 plaintiffs, has defined the news as “a triumph of the courage of the survivors, who have managed to stay united and strong.”

Anderson names a firm specialized in defending victims of pederasty that joined the cause in 2019 and produced a report in which it identifies 306 “priests, members of religious orders, deacons, nuns and brothers and sisters with names and surnames. ” charged with “sexual misconduct,” in cases dating back to the late 1950s, as far back as the 1990s, and occurring mostly during the 1970s and 1980s.

In Spain, according to the first reference database on abuses in the Catholic Church, classified exhaustively by EL PAÍS, there is evidence of 633 cases, which affect 1,302 victims, although according to the testimonies collected by this newspaper these may be actually thousands.

The New Jersey settlement comes more than two years after the state changed its rules to expand reporting options for victims of Church abuse. Current law allows them to file lawsuits until they are 55 or within seven years of first realizing the abuse caused them harm. Before, they could only file a complaint before reaching 20 years of age or up to two years after becoming aware of the damage suffered.

That change in the law caused a barrage of complaints (about 55, in total) that caused the Candem diocese to declare bankruptcy, a path that has been taken by another 30 in the United States, according to calculations by BishopAccountability.organ independent organization dedicated to monitoring and denouncing the abuses of the Church in this country.